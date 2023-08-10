Hello All!
LAUSD students and teachers head back to school next week. So be on the lookout for additional traffic on the road and pedestrians crossing streets.
And now, take a minute to read some news nuggets.
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
📈 Advertise in the East L.A. Weekly
Promote your business while supporting our mission to keep East L.A. informed and connected by purchasing a newsletter ad. Go here for details.
📢 News
Man arrested after police pursuit
L.A. County deputies arrested a man Tuesday night after he led various law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase through various communities in the San Gabriel Valley and parts of East L.A. KCAL
Supporter of the arts honored
A celebration was held at Saybrook Park last week for the renaming of the recreation center in honor of the late Guadalupe R. Bojorquez, who worked to bring art and culture to East L.A. youth.
The East L.A. resident, who died in May 2019, founded Casa Cultural Saybrook, a non-profit art organization that provides art and cultural after-school activities to youth at Saybrook Park, according to the office of Supervisor Hilda Solis.
A native of Tijuana, Bojorquez moved to East L.A. in 1968. She worked with the goal of giving her children a better future, but was also active in the community. She organized community meetings at Saybrook Park designed to motivate parents to become engaged civically and to create a safer and cleaner environment for their children.
In addition, Bojorquez wanted children to have access to wide ranging art and cultural activities and she provided such opportunities, first by teaching children in her home’s garage, and latter by providing programs at Saybrook Park.
Using an L.A. County grant, Bojorquez established Casa Cultural in 2004. Her program was the first of its kind in an L.A. County Parks and Recreation center, according to officials.
Supervisor Hilda Solis hosted the event where the Guadalupe R. Bojorquez Recreation Center’s new name was unveiled.
What's New At School
Read on for our rundown of the new programs, facilities and people that await East L.A. students as they return to class for the new school year.
Academics
- A robotics program is back after it was not offered during the last school year.
- The Advancement Via Individual Determination program, commonly referred to as AVID, provides tools to get to and succeed in college.
- Advanced Placement Calculus will be offered for the first time.
Facilities
Staff
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
💡 Good to Know
Save money on your internet bill
L.A. County’s Digital Assistants want to help residents of East L.A. to save money for internet service.
Digital Assistants provide free computer assistance and digital training to residents and people running small businesses. They can help with digital literacy, basic computer questions and are prepared to assist residents to enroll in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers a discounts of up to $30 a month on internet bills.
Digital Assistants are based at several L.A. County Libraries including the City Terrace, East L.A. and El Camino Real branches in East L.A.
🗒️ Notebook
High school clean-up
East L.A. residents are invited to take part in a community clean-up organized by Esteban Torres High School in partnership with Vision City Terrace and In the Making. The clean-up is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m August 19. Go here for details.
🗓️ Things To Do
Thursday, August 10
Use your imagination when you attend Ms. Bits N' Bobs Visits the Land of Imagination at the Anthony Quinn Library. The program for kids ages 5 through 12 combines fun, learning and magic.
Saturday, August 12
Shop, eat and listen to local entertainers during the weekly East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market. The market brings together farmers offering fresh produce along with local artisans selling handmade products and other one-of-a-kind products. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East L.A. Civic Center, 4801 E. Third St.
Shop ‘til you drop at The Goddess Mercado. Stop by The Goddess Mercado and find an assortment of stands featuring products and services by women owned small businesses. Find a special gift for a friend or loved one or something to gift to yourself. Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the East L.A. Civic Center, 4801 E. Third St.
Monday August 14
Build up your reading skills with the help of Reading Buddies at the East L.A. Library. By reading out loud for 20 minutes with a Reading Buddy, children can strengthen their reading skills. Books are provided to participants.
Tuesday, August 15
Assist your child as she gets ready to start school. Through the Smarty Pants Storytime program at the Anthony Quinn Library children ages to 2 to 5 are exposed to books, songs, rhymes and movement and will develop skills necessary to start school successfully.
• Did we miss your event? Submit it here
👋 Until Next Thursday
That's all for now. Have a great Friday Eve and restful weekend.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
📋 What did you think of today's East LA Weekly?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.