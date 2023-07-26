Photos of Sergio Andrew Garcia

The sheriffs department said the suspect, Sergio Andrew Garcia, fled the scene on a fixie bike.

East Los Angeles -- A 21-year-old man suspected of committing at least two sexual assaults and other crimes during a six-day span was behind bars, authorities said today

Sergio Andrew Garcia has been the subject of a manhunt since early July. Authorities say his crime spree included the July 15th assault of a 67-year-old East Los Angeles woman who was working in her yard when she was severely beaten. 

