The sheriffs department said the suspect, Sergio Andrew Garcia, fled the scene on a fixie bike.
East Los Angeles -- A 21-year-old man suspected of committing at least two sexual assaults and other crimes during a six-day span was behind bars, authorities said today
Sergio Andrew Garcia has been the subject of a manhunt since early July. Authorities say his crime spree included the July 15th assault of a 67-year-old East Los Angeles woman who was working in her yard when she was severely beaten.
L-A County Sheriff Robert Luna says Garcia was arrested in Tijuana Tuesday night and was returned to Los Angeles, where he remains jailed on $2 million bail.
Today, Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters that following publicity about Garcia's alleged crime spree, investigators learned about another assault of a 55-year-old woman in East Los Angeles possibly committed by the suspect early on the morning of July 10. Luna said Garcia also allegedly carjacked a vehicle with a woman inside early in the morning of July 15, and later committed another assault.
Luna and LAPD Chief Michel Moore said they believe there are additional victims who have yet to come forward.
"This person did not start this spree on the 10th of July," Moore said at a downtown news conference, adding that investigators "anticipate many more" possible victims coming forward.
Luna added, "We believe there may be additional victims out there and for one reason or another they have maybe chosen not to call the police yet. ... We really, really would like to hear from you."
He said anyone who believes they were victimized can call 800-222-8477.
After the series of unsettling assaults, residents should not live in fear and should continue living their lives “but, we should all be vigilant,” said Captain Brandon Dean of the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s station.
In addition to the East L.A. assaults, Garcia is suspected of several attacks in the City of Los Angeles, in the Pico-Union district and near Crypto.com Arena.
