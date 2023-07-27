Photos of Sergio Andrew Garcia

The sheriffs department said the suspect, Sergio Andrew Garcia, fled the scene on a fixie bike.

East Los Angeles -- A 21-year-old man was charged today with attacking eight women in the East Los Angeles and Downtown Los Angeles areas within less than a week.

Sergio Andrew Garcia pleaded not guilty to 13 counts, including three counts of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, two counts each of assault with intent to commit a felony and second-degree robbery and one count each of sexual penetration by use of force, sexual battery, battery, kidnapping for carjacking, elder or dependent adult abuse and grand theft of an automobile.

216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Load comments