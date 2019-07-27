East Los Angeles- Two armed men with baseball bats robbed patrons at an Olympic Boulevard barber shop on Friday night, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Four people were in the shop in the 4900 block of Olympic Boulevard when the men stormed in at about 9 p.m. with baseball bats and other weapons, said Lt. Delicia Hernandez of the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station.

They demanded money and ultimately took several hundreds of dollars, she said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

No other details were immediately available.