East Los Angeles -- A collision involving a Metro bus and a Volkswagen Beetle this morning left a dozen people injured, two critically.
The crash was reported at 10:45 a.m. at East Whittier Boulevard and Downey Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which had to extricate at least one person from the crumpled VW, which slammed into a pole.
Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the other 10 people were treated for minor injuries, county fire reported.
The circumstances of the crash near the main entrance to Calvary Cemetery were under investigation.
