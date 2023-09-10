Be a champion for community news and stories. Support journalism that hits home.

Dancers at Mexican Independence Day parade website

East Los Angeles -- Large crowds lined Cesar Chavez Avenue for this morning's  Mexican Independence Day Parade. 

Folk dancers, marching bands, politicians and grand marshal Mark Consuelos, co-host of "Live with Kelly and Mark," made their way down the street during the event, which was held in advance of Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16.

Garfield High marching band at Mexican Independence Day parade

The Garfield High marching band were among those in the Mexican Independence Day Parade.
Aztec dancers in Mexican Independence Day Parade

Members of the Danza Ketzaliztli group were among those in the Mexican Independence Day Parade.
Mark Consuelos in East LA Mexican Indepedence Day Parade

Mark Consuelos, co-host of "Live with Kelly and Mark," was this year's parade grand marshal.

