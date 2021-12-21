Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, the first Mexican-American woman elected to Congress, announced Monday she will not run for reelection in 2022.

"After 30 years in the House of Representatives, the time has come for me to spend more time with my family," Roybal-Allard, a Democrat, said in a statement. "Therefore, I have decided not to seek reelection."

The 80-year-old, whose father was Rep. Ed Roybal, was elected to Congress in 1993.

In addition to portions of unincorporated East Los Angeles, Roybal-Allard's 40th Congressional District includes Bell, Bell Gardens, Commerce, Cudahy, Downey, Huntington Park, Maywood, Paramount, Vernon and portions of Bellflower, Florence-Firestone and South Los Angeles.

She was the first Latina to serve on the House Appropriations Committee and chair an Appropriations Subcommittee.

Roybal-Allard did not disclose specific plans for the future, but said she would continue to support her district, which includes South and East Los Angeles.

"While I will not be seeking re-election in 2022, I look forward to continue to work for the people of my district in the new year and long after I leave public office," she said.

She did not mention redistricting as a factor in her decision, though she told the Los Angeles Times in November that she had concerns the new maps would dilute the power of Latino voters she currently represents.

"I am aware of the current draft map and I have concerns about the protections of Voting Rights [Act] districts and in particular the diluting of the vote in our Latino communities," she said, while urging the commission to address those issues before finalizing the districts.