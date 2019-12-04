EAST LOS ANGELES -- A big rig jackknifed on the transition road from the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway this morning and a portion of the trailer and cab were hanging off the bridge.
The crash was reported about 4:05 a.m., but it was unclear what caused the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver was not injured, NBC4 reported.
The semi weighed approximately 30,000 pounds and Los Angeles County fire crews were called in for a hazmat response, the CHP said.
A SigAlert was issued for the northbound Long Beach Freeway connector to the east- and westbound Pomona Freeway.
The semi weighed about 30,000 pounds and Los Angeles County fire crews were called in for a hazmat response as a precaution, but no hazardous materials spilled, the CHP said.
By late morning, the truck had been removed, but the connector remained closed for guardrail repairs until about noon.
Update: All lanes had been reopened by noon.
