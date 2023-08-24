Hello All!
We are now a little more than a week away from Labor Day and the unofficial end to the summer. As you craft your plans for the coming long weekend take a few minutes to sit down and read some news nuggets.
Ready? Away we go!
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
📈 Advertise in the East L.A. Weekly
Promote your business while supporting our mission to keep East L.A. informed and connected by purchasing a newsletter ad. Go here for details.
📢 News
Arrests made in Nike store thefts
Six people were arrested in connection with the robbery of thousands of dollars worth of athletic shoes from the Nike Community Store on Whittier Boulevard, the L.A. Times reported.
The arrests were made last week after L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies stopped an SUV and found bags of Nike shoes.
The robbery was reported to the Sheriff’s Department at about 5:30 p.m. August 13. Thieves entered the store at 4585 Whittier Blvd, and filled bags with shoes before leaving.
No field trips to county parks for now
All L.A. Unified field trips to county parks and recreation facilities are on hold for the foreseeable future, the L.A. Times reported.
The reason is the L.A. Unified's school board has not signed a contract with the county agreeing to take on most of the legal liability for incidents involving students at county recreational facilities.
The requirement to sign a contract came about in response to a 2014 incident in which a Garfield High student with autism drowned during a school visit to Atlantic Avenue Park.
Pedestrian killed on I-5
A 23-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle on the 5 Freeway, The Eastsider reported.
CHP officers were called to the Ditman Avenue and Indiana Street exit of the southbound freeway about 4:45 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived they found Ernie Lopez. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was not clear if the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene.
East L.A. needs more lifeguards like Ryan Ramirez
Your Guide To Starting the New School Year
Welcome to our special Back-to-School edition of the Eastsider! We provide you a rundown of the new programs, classes and facilities your child can expect. Let's make this school year the best one yet!
💡 Good to Know
Tips to avoid becoming a victim of charity scams
When disasters like the Maui wildfire strike, many people often want to help out and scammers use those occasions to take advantage of those wishing to help.
The county’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has posted five tips on its website to avoid becoming the victim of thieves.
Here are five things to keep in mind when making a charitable donation:
- Donate to charities you know and trust
- Take the time to research the organization
- Use caution when giving to individuals using crowdfunding sites
- Should you receive a phone call asking for a donation, ask the caller for his or her name and the name of the organization the caller represents then do your research before giving
- Don’t make donations to anyone who insists the donation should be made in cash, gift card, by wiring money, or using cryptocurrency
For more information and what to do if you suspect you’ve been the victim of a charity scam visit the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs website.
🗒️ Notebook
Día de los Muertos festivities temporarily moving East
Self Help Graphics & Arts will hold its 50th annual Día de los Muertos Celebration at the East L.A. Civic Center this year instead of Boyle Heights, the nonprofit announced on its website. The celebration will take place Nov. 4.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A two-year-long renovation of the Self Help's Boyle Heights facility on First Street forced the temporary relocation of the group's popular Day of the Dead festivities.
The nonprofit, which originated in East L.A., has also shifted its free, family workshops to the East L.A. branch library during the renovation.
Actor with East L.A. ties opens coffee shop in Pasadena
Emmy nominated actor Richard Cabral has played a number of well known roles on television.
Cabral, who was raised in Boyle Heights and East L.A., has taken on a new real life role as a co-owner of the Tepito Coffee & Tea House inside of Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena, the L.A. Times reported.
Morning show host named parade grand marshal
Actor and morning talk show host Mark Consuelos will be the grand marshal of the East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival set for September 10, ABC7 reported.
Consuelos co-hosts Live with Kelly and Mark weekday mornings on KABC television.
The parade, which was first held in 1946, is considered the largest Mexican Independence Day parade in the United States, according to the website of the Comite Mexicano Civico Patriotico, the entity which organizes the parade and festival.
Vendor, volunteer openings for annual disability parade and festival
The 5th Annual Disability Pride Parade and Festival will take place October 8 at the East L.A. Civic Center.
Organizers have a limited number of openings for vendors who offer free or low cost resources, programs or services intended for those with disabilities or that are all inclusive.
Volunteers are also being sought to assist in putting on the event.
For information on the event, volunteering or how to have a booth at the event click here.
🗓️ Things To Do
Thursday, August 24
Coloring to relieve stress. Yes, coloring can do just that and the El Camino Real Library is inviting adults to rediscover the joy and relaxation that can come with coloring. Materials will be provided.
Visit the Community Resource Fair organized by Animo Ellen Ochoa Charter Middle School. The event will bring together various nonprofits and government agencies that offer programs such as health screenings and wellness services along with education and job placement assistance. The event is free and open to all members of the community.
Friday, August 25
Dance the night away. Salsa lessons and a social event are part of Rumba Fridays at the Atlantis Banquet Hall. Dancers - beginners to advanced - gather for dance lessons followed by a chance to try out the steps they learned. Admission is $15 per person and includes the cost of the lesson and social event.
Saturday, August 26
Shop, eat and listen to local entertainers during the weekly East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market. The market brings together farmers offering fresh produce along with local artisans selling handmade and other one-of-a-kind products at the East L.A. Civic Center.
Build up your reading skills with the help of Reading Buddies at the East L.A. Library. By reading out loud for 20 minutes with a Reading Buddy, children can strengthen their reading skills. Books are provided to participants.
Wednesday, August 30
Have a say in planning teen activities. Teens 12 through 18 are invited to join the Teen Advisory Board at the East Los Angeles Library. Board members help plan youth activities and have a say in determining how to use the teen space at the library. Active members of the board are eligible for service hours.
Thursday, August 31
Work with electronics. Teens ages 13 through 18 can learn how electronics work through the use of Snap Circuits at the East L.A. Library. The MakMo: Snap Circuits session introduces youth to electronics and the construction of circuits used in several areas including driving motors and the recording and playing back of sound.
Registration ahead of time is required.
Tuesday, September 5
Assist your child as she gets ready to start school. Through the Smarty Pants Storytime program at the Anthony Quinn Library children ages 2 through 5 are exposed to books, songs, rhymes and movement and will develop skills necessary to start school successfully.
Wednesday, September 6
Join fellow readers at the Classic Book Club. Meet with other adult readers at the East L.A. Library to discuss the club’s September reading selection, Isabel Allende’s “A Long Petal of the Sea.” Copies of the book will be available at the circulation desk. Space is limited.
Sunday, September 10
Explore a part of the history of the city and county of Los Angeles by touring the Home of Peace Cemetery in East Los Angeles. Shmuel Gonzales, also known as the Barrio Boychik, leads the tour of the cemetery, which is the final resting place for a number of leaders in the Jewish community and prominent figures in Hollywood’s film industry. Space is limited and tickets sell fast.
• Did we miss your event? Submit it here
👋 Until Next Thursday
That's all for this week. Have a great Friday and an even better weekend.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
📋 What did you think of today's East LA Weekly?
Was it useful? Help us to improve!
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.