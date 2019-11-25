East Los Angeles -- At least one suspect was wounded this afternoon in a deputy-involved shooting, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, which occurred about 3:50 p.m. in the area of Whittier Boulevard and Kern Avenue.

A sergeant at the sheriff's East Los Angeles Station said two suspects were in custody and two were being sought.

A second crime scene was located at E. Third Street and Mednik Avenue, possibly where the suspects abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot, the sergeant said.

The condition of the wounded suspect was not immediately known.

No deputies were injured.

The shooting and investigation interrupted service on Metro's Gold Line between the Soto and Atlantic stations. Metro announced about 5:20 p.m. that regular Gold Line service had resumed with some residual delays.