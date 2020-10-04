EAST LOS ANGELES -- County firefighters tonight battled a three-alarm fire in a strip of storefronts in the heart of the Whittier Boulevard business district.
The fire in the 4700 block of Whittier Blvd. at Arizona Street was reported at 8:20 p.m. and was burning in five or six units, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
Giant flames burst through the roof of the Olympica Discount Center, but it's not clear if the center is occupied, according to some news reporters at the scene. The center's rooftop sign has collapsed through the burning roof.
The department dispatched 18 engines to the scene, he said.
The flames were out at 10:30 p.m. and firefighters finished putting out embers around midnight but planned to watch the structure overnight, he said.
No injuries were immediately reported and the cause of the fire was not yet determined.
Whittier and Arizona are blocked off to traffic at the scene of the fire.
Tonight's fire comes less than three weeks after another three-alarm blaze destroyed an East L.A. affordable housing project on 1st Street that was a few months away from opening.
Updated on Sept. 5, 2020 with new photos
#LACOFD #EastLA #ArizonaIC pic.twitter.com/S1q8WrAwIm— Landon Jensen 🇺🇸 (@LJensen911) October 5, 2020
COMMERCIAL BUILDING FIRE | FS3 l 4708 E Whittier Blvd #EastLA | Firefighters on scene of a 3rd Alarm 2 story strip mall with heavy fire in 5-6 units. All Firefighters are in a defensive mode. #ArizonaIC#LACoFD pic.twitter.com/BTPdlCp5KS— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 5, 2020
Heavy smoke and flames at a commercial fire in East Los Angeles near Whittier blvd and Arizona ave. Firefighters have since gotten off the roof. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/cXjkn0RxrI— John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) October 5, 2020
The building’s sign has collapsed into the fire... says “Casa Olympic Discount Center” but I also see “for sale” signs on the building so not sure what was inside. #eastla pic.twitter.com/OZhJCveXKk— John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) October 5, 2020
