East Los Angeles -- Authorities are looking for two suspects in connection with the fatal Saturday night shooting of a man in what is believed to be a gang-related crime.

Deputies found a 39-year-old Latino man suffering from gunshot wounds outside a home in the 6000 block of Southside Drive after being called to the scene at 10:30 pm, according to homicide detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

The victim, who did not live at the location, was taken to a hospital, where he died early this morning.

Two suspects, described only as two Latino adult males, fled the scene on foot. 

This incident is being investigated as a gang related murder. The murder weapon remains outstanding.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

