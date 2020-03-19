East Los Angeles -- Garfield High has been turned into a temporary drive-thru on weekday mornings to help feed students during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Grab & Go Center was one of 60 set up by L.A. Unified this week after the school district closed all campuses in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The district normally provides breakfast and lunch to students.

School staff and volunteers helped assemble the breakfast and lunches and handed them out to parents who drove or walked up to pick up the meals. The centers are open between 7 am to 10 am.

An estimated 40,000 meals were handed out on Wednesday, the first day the centers opened, said the Daily News. A map of centers can be found here.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Aurelio Jose Barrera stopped by this morning and took pictures of the Grab & Go Center in action at Garfield High.