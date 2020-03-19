garfield high grab n go aurelio jose barrera.jpg

Families can drive-up or walk-up to get the meals.

 Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera

East Los Angeles -- Garfield High has been turned into a temporary drive-thru on weekday mornings to help feed students during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Grab & Go Center was one of 60 set up by L.A. Unified this week after the school district closed all campuses in response to the coronavirus outbreak.  The district normally provides breakfast and lunch to students.

School staff and volunteers helped assemble the breakfast and lunches and handed them out to parents who drove or walked up to pick up the meals. The centers are open between 7 am to 10 am.

An estimated 40,000 meals were handed out on Wednesday, the first day the centers opened, said the Daily NewsA map of centers can be found here.

Aurelio Jose Barrera stopped by this morning and took pictures of the Grab & Go Center in action at Garfield High.

Grab and Go Center Garfield High East LA Aurelio Jose Barrera 3-19-2020 8-28-54 AM (1).jpg

Preparing the to-go meals.

 Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
Grab and Go Center Garfield High East LA Aurelio Jose Barrera 3-19-2020 8-28-46 AM.jpg

Ready to go

 Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
Grab and go meal garfield high

Hope you like chocolate milk.

 Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera

