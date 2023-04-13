Hello All!
📷 East LA Scene
You can find Snidely Whiplash and more street art (which appears to be the work of the UTI Crew) in this alley behind the Capiro Club and other businesses on Third Street.
Jiu-jitsu school offers students a means to aims to grow in mind, body
Most of East First Street was quiet on a recent Friday afternoon except for the home of East L.A. Jiu Jitsu.
Inside, the school devoted to the Brazilian form of martial art and self defense was a hive of activity. As a group of kids ages 8 to 11 stepped off the training mat, teens dressed in blue or white gis, or suits, were ready to step onto the training area.
The non-profit school, founded a year ago by attorney and developer Ron Mukai and co-founder Scott Torres, is housed in a former dollar store.
When the pandemic hit, Mukai saw children and teens taking refuge in technology.
“They were all masked, all the time with no social interaction,” Mukai said.
That bothered Mukai.
His concern led Mukai, who has long-standing ties to East L.A, and Torres to establish the school at the corner of First and Rowan Avenue as a non-profit. Donations and sponsorships make it possible to charge fees on a sliding-scale, making it affordable for families with a limited income, Mukai said.
Since opening the school, Mukai has seen painfully shy students grow more confident. Those who had more than their share of cockiness have gained some humility.
East L.A. Jiu Jitsu now has more than 100 students – 60 are children or teens and the remainder are adults who pay regular rates. In addition, 25 neighboring charter school students take classes as an elective under a pilot program.
On that Friday afternoon, Mukai offered words of encouragement to the kids before turning to parents to talk about their children's progress. Then he returned to work with the next group of students.
Mukai said jiu-jitsu involves work and discipline, helping practitioners find balance. Now he lives more in the moment, he said.
“I’ve established a good balance between my career, my family, my faith and jiu-jitsu.”
💡 Good to Know
A number of tenant protections have expired, but others remain in place
It's been nearly two weeks since L.A. County's pandemic-era tenant protections, which apply to East L.A., came to an end. The L.A. Times has a rundown of the rules that remain in place and recommendations from tenant rights advocates. The remaining rules can be complex and difficult to understand. One important recommendation to tenants: Don't ignore an eviction notice.
Quilters group organized by Gloria Molina prepares to honor her
Aside from her work in the political arena, Gloria Molina has been known as an avid quilter who has created numerous colorful textile bed coverings.
However, the terminal cancer she is dealing with has kept Molina from working on her creations, KTLA reported. Now a group of fellow quilters, Telas de la Vida-The East L.A. Stitchers, are helping complete scores of Molina’s quilts.
The group was organized by Molina more than a decade ago with a membership consisting of a handful of craftswomen. Molina was still on the Board of Supervisors when she would gather with quilters once a week to work on the coverings, some of which were donated to hospitalized children, The Eastsider reported.
Today that group has more than 60 members who live in different parts of the country. The quilts the Stitchers are working on will be part of a tribute they are organizing and calling “Domingo Con Gloria” on April 16 on Facebook Live.
🗒️ Notebook
Non-profit distributes information on tenant rights
Volunteers with Inner City Struggle will knock on doors in East L.A. and other Eastside communities to share information with renters on how to address issues associated with evictions and tenant rights and protections, LAist reported.
🗓️ Things To Do
Thursday, April 13
Visit Parks After Dark, a series of events featuring art, music, dance and cultural activities on Thursday and Saturday evenings this spring. Activities will be at Saybrook Park.
Saturday, April 15
Time to shop. Make your way to the East Los Angeles Farmers Market and pick up some fresh produce, artisanal products and enjoy entertainment by local talent.
Enter your pet in the East L.A. Moves Pet Parade and let him or her show off their style. The event is part of The Queer Mercado at the East Los Angeles Civic Center.
Visit Librería Donceles, an art project and bookstore. Librería Donceles, created by artist and educator Pablo Helguera, addresses the lack of bookstores in Latino communities. The exhibit is at the Vincent Price Art Museum at East Los Angeles College.
Sunday, April 16
Learn about meditation during a morning of Kirtan, chanting and a community potluck. The event is connected to the Ananda L.A. Meditation and Yoga Community.
Tuesday, April 18
Help your child prepare for school. Smarty Pants Storytime at the Anthony Quinn Library exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to a story, rhymes and songs.
Wednesday, April 19
Prep for school with the Smarty Pants Storytime at the City Terrace Library. Storytime exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to a story, rhymes and songs.
Thursday, April 20
Explore how a butterfly travels. In the lead up to Earth Day, Christopher Yates uses juggling, theater and music to explain the migration from Canada to Mexico of butterflies at the Anthony Quinn Library.
Wednesday, April 26
Take a moment to share your ideas. The Department of Parks and Recreations is inviting residents and others to a meeting at Belvedere Park where participants can offer ideas and suggestions on programs and services that could become part of the 2023 Parks After Dark program.
❤️ What I Love About East L.A.
Ron Mukai, co-founder of East L.A. Jiu Jitsu, has many reasons to love East L.A., but among them are the people.
“I love how much the people that live in East L.A. care about East L.A., and that includes the quality of the neighborhood, other people in the community and the future of East L.A,” Mukai said.
When he opened the jiu jitsu school, people came in to thank him for bringing a program to the neighborhood that benefits youth.
“I’ve never seen that in any other community,” he said.
👋 Until Next Thursday
That’s it for today. Have a good Friday eve and a restful weekend.
