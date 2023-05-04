Hello All!
Well, it’s May. We’re almost halfway through 2023.
I have a favor to ask this week. I’m gearing up to speak with Supervisor Hilda Solis who represents East L.A. on the Board of Supervisors. If you could ask Solis a question, what would that be? Reply to this newsletter with your suggestions about what to ask Solis.
Now, on to this week’s news nuggets.
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
📷 East LA Scene
Serapes hung in the windows of La Imperial Tortilleria not only block out the sun and keep things cool inside, they also create a colorful statement.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
❤️ What do you love about East L.A.? Reply to this email with your thoughts.
📈 Advertise in the East L.A. Weekly
Promote your business while supporting our mission to keep East L.A. informed and connected by purchasing a newsletter ad. Go here for details.
📢 News
Sheriff’s Department investigating East L.A. station captain
The Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation sparked by a memo in which the head of the East L.A. station allegedly wrote a detective's position would go to a Latino rather than promoting an “angry Black” sergeant, the L.A. Times reported.
The publication obtained several pages of a memo in which Capt. Pilar Chavez said Sgt. Reginald Hoffman “had nothing coming to him” at the East L.A. station after going before a department oversight committee and giving testimony about the presence of deputy gangs within the department.
Student protests continue
Students from the Torres East L.A. Performing Arts Magnet organized a protest last week to convey their concerns involving Principal John Edward Estoesta.
Among the students’ grievances is the treatment of teacher James Lotter, who was away from school for about a week in March, said Kori Troupe, a magnet school senior, vice president of the Black Student Union and an organizer of the action. Students initially thought the teacher was dismissed from his position, which sparked two days of protests earlier this spring.
Students have brought their concerns to the attention of School Board Member Rocio Rivas. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho met with students, teachers and administrators in mid April, according to a district statement. "An investigation is in progress and we want to assure our students and families that all administrative matters are thoroughly reviewed and follow district policies and procedures."
Welcome to L.A. General
L.A. County-USC Medical Center in neighboring Boyle Heights was officially renamed Los Angeles General Medical Center -- aka Los Angeles General -- during a ceremony held Wednesday in the shadow of the iconic structure, The Eastsider reported. Supervisor Hilda Solis said research indicated that the hospital lacked a consistent name or brand. But many have long called it General Hospital, with images of its exterior used in the long-running TV soap opera of the same name.
Firefighters play cat-and-wall game
Firefighters with County Fire Department Station 22 came to the aid of a kitty that found itself in a tight spot - literally.
When firefighters Capt. Oscar Escamilla and his crew reached the 700 block of Findlay Avenue on Sunday afternoon, they found a black-and-white cat stuck in a 3-inch wide space between a garage and a cinder block wall.
“We couldn’t even put in a tool to get underneath the cat or a rope to pull it out,” he said.
They decided to cut out one cinder block but still struggled to reach the cat. “He was just there, stuck,' Escamilla said. But when the cat moved its head, firefighters managed to wiggle it out.
A group of children and adults cheered. “That was kind of nice,” Escamilla said.
A resident volunteered to care for the uninjured cat, search for its owner, and possibly adopt it if no one claimed the lucky kitty.
Phil Ehrens, a resident who took photos of the rescue, said he was "very impressed" by the firefighters' dedication.
It does not happen very often, but Escamilla said he and his team will gladly help animals in distress whenever possible.
💡 Good to Know
Making take-out eco-friendly
Next time you order food for carry-out, your meal containers may look different.
As of Monday, all containers, cups, plates and cutlery that food establishments in East L.A. and other unincorporated communities use must be recyclable or compostable, according to the executive office of the Board of Supervisors.
In April 2022, the supervisors approved a measure designed to reduce the blight caused by plastics, ease the pressure on landfills and reduce the public’s dependence on fossil fuels.
Under the ordinance:
- Full-service restaurants must use reusable tableware for dine-in customers
- Food trucks have a maximum of 18 months from May 1 to comply with the ordinance
- Street vendors are exempt
Restaurants can apply for waivers if owners prove that the ordinance would cause extreme financial hardship or prevent safe food service.
For the first year, the county will provide educational information when complaints are filed and work with businesses to comply.
Businesses that fail to comply can be fined up to $100 a day for a maximum of $1,000 a year, the statement said.
Go here for more information about the ordinance.
🗒️ Notebook
City Terrace teen named salutatorian
Jamie Quiñones, 18, of City Terrace, was named salutatorian of Wilson High. She will attend USC, where she will major in political science. She aims to go on to law school and become a criminal defense attorney.
The announcement was made as Wilson High seniors participated in a rally celebrating their next steps after high school. The event included a congratulatory message from former first lady Michelle Obama, The Eastsider reported.
The day’s events were memorable for her but also for the Wilson underclassmen who can see it’s possible to graduate and achieve one’s goals, Quiñones said.
“You should set high aspirations,” she said. “Nothing is holding you back but yourself.”
Community to meet over street improvements
The Department of Public Works has organized a meeting to discuss plans to repave and improve Olympic and Whittier Boulevards through East L.A.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. May 18 at the Montebello Park Elementary Cafeteria, 6300 Northside Drive.
The project, which will require the closure of traffic lanes, will be completed in phases over the next year, The Eastsider reported.
🗓️ Things To Do
Thursday, May 4
Try your hand at writing computer code at the East Los Angeles Library. MakMo: Ozobots is a STEM program featuring small robots that introduce youth to code writing.
Saturday, May 6
Shop for fresh produce and locally produced crafts while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7
Take a shopping break and enjoy a 15-minute Cinco de Mayo performance by folkloric dancers every hour from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the center court of the Citadel Outlets in Commerce.
Tuesday, May 9
Have you tried mindfulness exercises? Learn about mindfulness, how to reduce stress and improve well-being with mindfulness exercises at the East Los Angeles Library.
Wednesday, May 10
Join the Classic Book Club at the East Los Angeles Library. Participants will read Aldous Huxley's “Brave New World.”
Help your child prepare for school. Smarty Pants Storytime at the City Terrace Library exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to a story, rhymes and songs.
Thursday, May 11
It may be a little late, but you can still celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food, music, games and more at Barnes Park in Monterey Park.
Saturday, May 13
Shop for mom and yourself at The Goddess Mercado. More than 80 Latina vendors will sell a wide range of artisanal products at the East L.A. Civic Center.
Tuesday, May 16
Help your child prepare for school. Smarty Pants Storytime at the Anthony Quinn Library exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to a story, rhymes and songs.
Wednesday, May 17
Create an urban garden. Participants will learn about the history of fruit and vegetable farming in Los Angeles and the impact of the environment on the food residents consume through a presentation at the Anthony Quinn Library. Participants will create a beginner garden.
• Did we miss your event? Submit it here
👋 Until Next Thursday
I hope you found today’s news nuggets informative. Have a restful weekend. For those who observe Mexican Mother's Day on May 10, have a great day and be extra nice to mom.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
📋 What did you think of today's East LA Weekly?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
202 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.