East Los Angeles -- It’s a construction zone now. But in a few months, a former car sales lot along Atlantic Boulevard will be occupied by Esperanza College Prep, a charter high school.

The new building by Ednovate charter schools will make things easier for Esperanza, which currently operates at two separate sites. But some residents have raised concerns about the impact on nearby Garfield High and growing traffic congestion.

The 29,000 square foot building at 414-440 S. Atlantic Blvd. is expected to be ready by this fall in time for the new school year, say Esperanza officials.

Once completed, about 440 Esperanza students currently split between Hilda Solis Learning Academy and the former Soledad School will be taught under one roof.

Having the student body split across two sites has been challenging.

“Both sites we currently occupy have space constraints and facility access constraints due to shared space, thus constraining what we can offer our students both during and after school,” Katie Hart, Ednovate’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

The new building will have 20 classrooms, including a science lab and three science classrooms. The classrooms will be clustered together and adjacent to a large studio facilitating collaboration on academic projects.

A performance space and a dance studio will allow a Folklorico dance program to practice as one group, according to Hart.

Esperanza is one of numerous charter schools that operate in East LA, according to the LAUSD website.

That includes five elementary schools, five middle schools and three high schools, two of which are the existing Esperanza sites.

Earlier this year, opponents of charter schools staged a small protest outside of Garfield High to raise concerns about the new Esperanza campus, located a short walk from Garfield.

“If they (build) more charter schools, they take money away from schools,” said Antonieta Garcia, who has a child at Garfield.

She also expressed concern that traffic will grow more congested in the area, where six schools -- operated by charters and LAUSD -- are located less than a mile from Esperanza’s new campus. In fact, Fourth Street Elementary is one block over and a primary center school is right next door.

No one at LAUSD was available to comment on the new charter campus.

Ednovate officials said Esperanza will draw students from neighboring charter middle schools. Many will walk, use public transportation or carpool to school. The school also worked with the county to design a traffic route amenable to neighboring residents and businesses and plans to collaborate with neighboring schools to avoid scheduling conflicts leading to congestion.

