East Los Angeles - A man was in custody today for allegedly killing his 20-year-old girlfriend at their residence.

Anthony McGeisey, 23, was booked on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of Sharleyne Conde, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

McGeisey, who's being held on $2 million bail, is expected to be arraigned today at the Criminal Courts Building in downtown Los Angeles, the sheriff's department reported.

Deputies went to the residence in the 700 block of South Hillview Avenue regarding a "call of a person down" about 11:30 a.m. Monday and found the victim dead, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.

McGeisey was detained, and was then arrested that evening, the sheriff's department reported. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The motive for the murder is under investigation, according to the sheriff's department.