East Los Angeles - A man was in custody today for allegedly killing his 20-year-old girlfriend at their residence.
Anthony McGeisey, 23, was booked on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of Sharleyne Conde, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
McGeisey, who's being held on $2 million bail, is expected to be arraigned today at the Criminal Courts Building in downtown Los Angeles, the sheriff's department reported.
Deputies went to the residence in the 700 block of South Hillview Avenue regarding a "call of a person down" about 11:30 a.m. Monday and found the victim dead, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.
McGeisey was detained, and was then arrested that evening, the sheriff's department reported. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
The motive for the murder is under investigation, according to the sheriff's department.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.