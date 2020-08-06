East Los Angeles - An investigation was underway into the Wednesday night death of a man in a gang-related shooting.

Deputies responded to the 900 block of South Rowan Avenue, near Whittier Boulevard, about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday and located the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies immediately began CPR on the victim, who was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

An investigation determined the victim, a man in his 40s, was out walking his dog when someone walked up to him and shot him several times before running off, the department said.

Sheriff's investigators believe the shooting is gang-related but said the victim is not a gang member.

The name of the victim was not disclosed and a description of the shooter was not immediately available.

The fatal shooting took place after authorities found a woman shot to death inside a home on Monday in the 700 block of S. Hillview Avenue. The victim's 23-year-old boyfriend was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.