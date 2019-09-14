East Los Angeles -- A man pleaded guilty Friday to hitting and killing a 74-year-old woman with his pickup as she crossed an East Los Angeles street on her way home from a market.

Raul Juarez Carranza, 74, of East Los Angeles is facing up to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Carranza was making a turn in a pickup when he struck Maty Sanchez, who was crossing the street at Whittier Boulevard and Williamson Avenue on Dec. 8, 2018, prosecutors said.

He fled the scene in his pickup, while she died a short time later at a hospital.

Three days later, the victim's daughter issued a plea for the driver to surrender.

"To the person that hit my mom, please find it in your heart to turn yourself in," Patty Garcia said at a news conference at the California Highway Patrol's East Los Angeles Area office. "If it would have been your mother, or your wife or your daughter... you'd be right here where I am right now, pleading."

Garcia told KTLA that her mother, who raised seven children, walked everywhere because she did not drive.

Carranza -- who was initially charged with hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter -- was arrested 10 days later after CHP officers spotted him driving the pickup near the scene of the crash, according to CHP officials, who added that media coverage of the case generated tips that helped investigators to identify him.

He is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom for sentencing Dec. 13.