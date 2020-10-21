East Los Angeles - Authorities circulated a photo today of a 34-year-old man who went missing from the unincorporated East Los Angeles area more than two months ago.

Manuel Sandoval was last seen about noon on Aug. 13 near his home in the 600 block of Williamson Avenue, near East Sixth Street, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Sandoval is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown curly hair, Ortiz said.

Anyone with information about Sandoval's whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.