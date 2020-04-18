East Los Angeles -- The county coroner's office today released the name of a 31-year-old man who was found shot dead in the backyard of a home.

The victim was identified as Oscar Estrada, of Los Angeles, according to the coroner's office.

Estrada died at the scene at 1 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Woods Avenue near Garfield High School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Deputies assigned to the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station responded to the location regarding a shots fired call," a sheriff's department statement said.

"Upon arrival they were directed to a rear yard of a residence, where they discovered the victim lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso," the statement said.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect description was released. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.