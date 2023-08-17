Hello All!
I hope your first week on a school schedule has been a relatively easy one.
Even though classes have resumed, we still have a few weeks of summer and Labor Day left before the arrival of fall.
While you make plans for mini-getaways and cookouts, take a few minutes to read some news nuggets.
Away we go.
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
📢 News
Help sought to solve 2007 murder
Authorities are calling for the public’s assistance in solving four murders including one dating back to 2007 in East L.A., The Eastsider reported.
The East L.A. case involves Luis Sandoval, a 70-year-old retired steel worker who was shot around 5 a.m. Feb. 25, 2007 as he road his bicycle on Olympic Boulevard near Hicks Avenue. Sandoval was just a short distance from his home. According to a 2008 news account, Sandoval died about three months after the shooting.
Investigators believe Sandoval was caught in the crossfire of a shootout involving rival tagging crews.
Anyone with information on any of the crimes was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
Thieves hit Whittier Boulevard Nike store
Thieves went into the Nike store Sunday and escaped with about $1,000 worth of shoes, the L.A. Times reported. The theft of the Whittier Boulevard business, the latest in a rash of similar crimes that have hit retail stores across the Southland, was reported to the East L.A. Sheriff’s station at 5:36 p.m. Sunday.
East L.A. needs more lifeguards like Ryan Ramirez
Every day is different for L.A. County lifeguard Ryan Ramirez.
Ramirez, 19, of East Los Angeles, works at the Belvedere Aquatic Center. His work goes beyond sitting on a perch overlooking a pool.
He keeps track of the number of people in the pool and keeps a close eye on swimmers to avoid problems.
“You take a good look. Are they swimming with their legs dragging? If they are, they could be getting tired,” Ramirez said.
His responsibilities range from checking pool chemicals to teaching swimming to students as young as age 8. He also coaches on diving and trains for emergencies.
Ramirez enjoys teaching the most.
“You have the opportunity to interact with other people, especially kids,” Ramirez said, adding he sees some of himself in them.
The L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for more people like Ramirez.
During the pandemic many swim programs at clubs, schools and nonprofits went dark and were inactive, said Hugo Maldonado, regional operations manager with the Department of Parks and Recreation. These programs often fed into lifeguard positions.
At the same time, young people are seeking other jobs, intensifying competition for a small pool of candidates, he said.
The county is looking for people 16 and older “willing to work hard and with a positive attitude,” Maldonado said. Pay starts at $19.28 an hour.
If someone lacks strong swimming skills but will commit to developing them, “we will get you to the ability level to be a lifeguard with L.A. County,” he said.
Ramirez joined the county’s swim program at age 8 and later became part of park swimming teams. Summer 2022 was his first year as a lifeguard after swim coaches and teachers encouraged him to give it a try.
Soon, Ramirez will start his sophomore year at UC Merced, majoring in public health. He'll be a lifeguard at the university pool to hone his skills. He hopes to return to the county pool next summer and work for the county after graduating.
Your Guide To Starting the New School Year
Welcome to our special Back-to-School edition of the Eastsider! We provide you a rundown of the new programs, classes and facilities your child can expect. Let's make this school year the best one yet!
💡 Good to Know
Addressing student loan debt
The county’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is encouraging residents of East L.A. with student loans to apply for programs that can lower and consolidate that debt.
Information and applications on multiple programs are available through the department’s Center for Financial Empowerment’s Student Loan Debt website.
🗒️ Notebook
Assemblywoman will be guest of East L.A. Chamber breakfast
Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo will be the guest of the East Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce’ Wake Up with East L.A. event tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 18.
The event begins at 8 a.m. at East Los Tacos, 4500 East Cesar E. Chavez Ave.
For more information or to RSVP email info@EastLAChamber.com or call 323-263-2005.
Volunteers invited to participate in community clean-up
Join the Esteban E. Torres High School Community Clean-up. Volunteers will gather at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at In The Making, 4024 E. Cesar E. Chavez, before heading out for a morning of work and community building.
The clean-up will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The project is a partnership of Torres High, Vision City Terrace and In The Making.
Snacks will be provided.
Date set for 15th Annual Taste of East L.A.
Pull out your calendar and make a note that the 15th Annual Taste of East L.A. will take place Nov. 3 at Kennedy Hall, 451 S. Atlantic Blvd.
Organized by the East Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, the event includes an evening of food samples, live entertainment, drawings, door prizes and more. Tickets to the event are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
For sponsorship information contact Eddie Torres at 323-578-0513.
Mexican Independence Day festivities quickly approaching
We are now less than a month away from the East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival on Sept. 10.
The annual event, first held in 1946, is considered the largest Mexican Independence Day parade in the United States, according the website of the Comite Mexicano Civico Patriotico, which puts on the festivities.
The parade, which includes floats, marching bands, equestrian groups and other participants, begins at 10 a.m. at Cesar E. Chavez and Mednik Avenues and concludes at Cesar E. Chavez and Gage Avenues.
Festival hours are noon to 5 p.m. at Mednik and First Street.
🗓️ Things To Do
Friday, August 18
Have fun playing Bingo. TELACU Veterans Upward Bound is inviting military veterans and reservists to attend game night. Participants can attend in-person or virtually. For those who participate in-person food and beverages will be provided. Students participating in the TELACU Veterans Upward Bound should RSVP before noon Thursday, August 17.
Saturday, August 19
Shop, eat and listen to local entertainers during the weekly East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market. The market brings together farmers offering fresh produce along with local artisans selling handmade and other one-of-a-kind products at the East L.A. Civic Center, 4801 E. Third St.
Visit the Queer Mercado and shop for yourself, family or friends. The market brings together scores of LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs offering unique products and services at the East L.A. Civic Center, 4801 E. Third St.
Sign-up for a free two hour CPR training session. The office of Congressman Jimmy Gomez is organizing the session in which participants will learn essential CPR techniques from certified experts. The hands-on training will give participants the tools needed in order to act quickly and assist people in an emergency.
Radiate Motivate, a nonprofit organization, will offer a free women’s confidence conference at the El Camino Real Library. The four-hour event includes goal setting, the use of vision boards, journal writing and speaking. The conference includes lunch, drawings and giveaways.
Tuesday, August 22
Try your hand at coding. Coding with Ozobots gives teens ages 13 through 17 a chance to learn about robotics and coding at the Anthony Quinn Library. Ozobots are mini robots that can respond to coded instructions. Participants will learn to code the robots and then have them navigate a series of puzzles.
Build a mini biodome at the El Camino Real Library. Teens 13 through 17 will learn how contained sustainable environments have the resources needed for organisms to live inside before going on to build one.
Thursday, August 24
Coloring to relieve stress. Yes, coloring can do just that and the El Camino Real Library is inviting adults to rediscover the joy and relaxation that can come with coloring. Materials will be provided.
Friday, August 25
Salsa lessons and a social event are part of Rumba Fridays at the Atlantis Banquet Hall, where dancers - beginners to advanced - gather for lessons followed by a chance to try out the lessons learned. Admission is $15 per person and includes the cost of the lesson and social event.
Tuesday, September 5
Assist your child as she gets ready to start school. Through the Smarty Pants Storytime program at the Anthony Quinn Library children ages 2 to 5 are exposed to books, songs, rhymes and movement and will develop skills necessary to start school successfully.
Sunday, September 10
Explore a part of the history of the city and county of Los Angeles by touring the Home of Peace Cemetery in East Los Angeles. Shmuel Gonzales, also known as the Barrio Boychik, leads the tour of the cemetery, which is the final resting place for a number of leaders in the Jewish community and prominent figures in Hollywood’s film industry. Space is limited and tickets sell fast.
Saturday, October 21
Considering a career in the fire service? It’s not too early to sign up for the L.A. County Fire Department's Girls’ Fire Camp. The free, day-long event will take place at the Fire Department Headquarters and is open to youth ages 10 through 18 interested in learning about careers within the fire department all while getting to learn basic firefighting skills. Participants will gain hands-on experience from professional firefighters, dispatchers, lifeguards and other members of the fire department.
• Did we miss your event? Submit it here
👋 Until Next Thursday
That's all for now. Have a great Friday Eve and restful weekend.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
