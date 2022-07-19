East Los Angeles -- Last May, county officials gathered on Northside Drive to celebrate the completion of a project that transformed a wide traffic median into a mini park with new landscaping, walking paths, benches and exercise equipment.
But a few blocks east, Sergio Vera and his neighbors near Northside Drive and Montebello Park Way were not in a celebratory mood.
Project Fund Run Out
They had also been promised similar improvements on their street, Vera said. But then the county ran out of funds. So, instead of a lushly landscaped median, Vera and his neighbors have been left with an eyesore of barren dirt and weeds.
“They said, ‘All of them will look alike. They will be uniform,” Vera recalled.
In fact, the medians on Vera’s section of Northside Drive were once covered with lush lawns and mature trees. Vera said the medians were torn up, left unfinished and without ground cover creating dust problems for nearby residents.
Medians Capture Storm Drain Water
The refurbishment of nearly six acres of medians was part of a larger, $37 million water-improvement project undertaken by the L.A. County Department of Public Works. The medians will now capture, clean and retain stormwater runoff in underground basins.
Money for the project came from multiple sources. The medians in Vera’s neighborhood were to be refurbished using dollars from a maintenance district funded by nearby property owners. But that district didn’t have sufficient money to complete the landscaping, said public works department spokesman Kerjon Lee.
More Money Coming -- Maybe
The county has applied for grants for a second phase to landscape the remaining medians. But even with those funds, it would be about two years before construction would begin. And even then, the improvements would not be as extensive as those recently completed.
The grassy medians added character to the neighborhood and were one of the reasons that led Vera and his wife to buy their home.
“That’s what sold us,” Vera said. “Now, I wouldn’t buy my house.”
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.