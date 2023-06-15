Hello All!

It may not feel like it, but we are a little less than a week away from the start of summer. The forecast calls for temperatures to hit the mid 70s this weekend. That will be pleasant for Father’s Day activities on Sunday and a weekend of Juneteenth celebrations leading up to the observance of the federal holiday on Monday.

As of Friday, the terms L-Line and Gold Line will no longer be used. The train from East L.A to Santa Monica will be known as the E Line and the train from Azusa to Long Beach will be known as the A Line.

212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

