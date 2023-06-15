Hello All!
It may not feel like it, but we are a little less than a week away from the start of summer. The forecast calls for temperatures to hit the mid 70s this weekend. That will be pleasant for Father’s Day activities on Sunday and a weekend of Juneteenth celebrations leading up to the observance of the federal holiday on Monday.
But, before focusing on all these activities, take a minute to read a few news nuggets.
Come along!
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
📷 East LA Scene
A lake in the middle of East LA? Yup. Just head to Belvedere Lake in the East LA Civic Center to relax and enjoy the view.
📢 News
Authorities searching for man suspected of committing deadly East L.A. stabbing
County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a 26-year-old man suspected of carrying out a fatal stabbing near First and Indiana Streets on June 8, KTLA reported. Investigators are searching for Kevin Freddy Medel who is nicknamed “Snoop.” He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Los Lobos to celebrate 50 years of making music with a tour, performance at Garfield High
Los Lobos, the iconic East L.A. band, will celebrate five decades of being together as a music group with a concert tour that will include a Nov. 25 show at Garfield High School, the Daily News reported. The founding members of the band attended and met at Garfield High. Tickets for the 12 stop concert tour go on sale Friday.
Going to the beach gets easier starting Friday
Starting Friday, East L.A. residents will be able to take a Metro train -- without having to transfer -- to the beach.
Metro’s Regional Connector goes into service at noon, making it possible to travel from the Atlantic and Pomona boulevards station to Santa Monica without having to switch trains, a Metro spokesperson said.
Metro light rail customers may want to make a family day trip to the beach this weekend. Bus, train and bike share services will be free this weekend as part of the opening of the connector and three new light rail stations.
Some Highlights:
• After this weekend the cost of taking a train ride in one direction will be $1.75.
• As of Friday, the terms L-Line and Gold Line will no longer be used. The train from East L.A to Santa Monica will be known as the E Line and the train from Azusa to Long Beach will be known as the A Line. (See Map Above)
• A trip from East L.A. to Santa Monica will take 1 hour and 9 minutes. A trip from East L.A. to Azusa will take 70 to 80 minutes because it will require a train transfer.
• Trains will depart the station every 10 minutes during peak hours, every 12 minutes off-peak including weekends, and every 20 minutes late at night.
• Early morning off peak hours are 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.
• Peak hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Late night hours are 9 p.m. to midnight
Metro has information on it’s website that includes maps, schedules and other information useful in making a trip from East L.A. to Santa Monica.
💡 Good to Know
Free lunch for youth at county parks
The L.A. County Parks and Recreation Department has launched a free summer lunch and snack program for youth 18 and under that includes recreational centers in East L.A.
Meals will be provided at:
- Belvedere Park
- City Terrace Park
- Eugene A. Obregon Park
- Ruben Salazar Park
- Saybrook Park
The program is intended to consistently provide healthy meals to youth during the summer while they are on break from school, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
Meals are offered for consumption at the parks and provided at recreational facilities located within the enrollment boundaries of schools where at least 50 percent of students are eligible for free or reduced meals.
🗒️ Notebook
Burrito destination
The latest New York Times' 36 Hours travel guide features Los Angeles and recommends a stop at at La Azteca Tortilleria on Cesar Chavez Avenue for burritos and flour tortillas. Says the NYT, "they make their flour tortillas in-house and fold juicy grilled tomatoes into the vegetable options." The Eastsider featured the couple behind La Azteca after it was added to Michelin's California Bib Gourmand Guide.
East L.A. native, scholar, member of the Christian Brothers religious community dead at 93
Brother Camillus Chavez, a long time educator at St. Mary’s College of California in Northern California, and a native of East Los Angeles, has died at the age of 93, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Chavez, a member of the Christian Brothers religious community, was responsible for increasing the number of Latino students enrolled at the university located in Contra Costa County and for introducing meditation into the study of psychology. He was also well known for the enthusiasm he showed when greeting students and others on campus.
East L.A. Queer Mercado, a hidden gem
The Queer Mercado, an outdoor market place that pops up on the third Saturday of every month at the East L.A. Civic Center, started out with 40-some artisans and other merchants about two years ago and has grown by leaps and bounds since then, NBC4 reported. The Queer Mercado, which draws a mix of customers, is a spot that provides economic opportunities and a platform to showcase the talent of LGBTQ artisans and business people. Some customers refer to it as a hidden gem.
Juneteenth celebration at Belvedere Park
Entertainment, resource fairs, sports tournaments and other activities will be part of the Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Belvedere Park. The event, organized by the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation, is part of a series of Juneteenth celebrations.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday observed on June 19 and commemorates the day in 1865 when Major General Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas that enslaved African-Americans were free. The county’s event commemorates the historic event and celebrates African-American culture.
🗓️ Things To Do
Thursday, June 15
Take in a puppet show at the Anthony Quinn Library. The Reluctant Dragon Puppet Show launches the Summer Discovery Program. The performance, by Luce Puppet Co., brings together a dragon poet, a farmboy and a confused knight partner to give their small town a happy ending.
Enjoy an evening concert. The Susie Hansen Latin Band will offer a free concert at City Terrace Park as part of the Parks After Dark summer program. The two-hour program begins at 6:30 p.m. at the park, 1126 N. Hazard Ave. The concert will offer dance music for every taste including salsa, cumbia, merengue, cha cha cha, bolero, charanga and bachata.
Friday, June 16
Healing through drumming is part of a drum circle workshop called Creating the Life and Community You Want at Eugene A. Obregon Park. The workshop teaches participants how drum circle rhythm can play a part in mental healing, relaxation and community connections.
Saturday, June 17
Shop for fresh produce and other food products, along with locally produced crafts and artisanal items while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Pray for Dad. Calvary Cemetery and Mortuary will celebrate a special Father’s Day rosary that will be held virtually and in-person.
Have you filed your tax returns? The Eastmont Community Center will offer free tax preparation services at the center, 701 Hoefner Ave. The event is design to assist those with an income at or below $60,000. For additional information and appointments call 800-590-8749. Click here for a list of documents and materials clients should have with them when they arrive for their appointment.
Tuesday, June 20
Familiarize yourself with the stars. Find out what constellations are at the El Camino Real Library and then create a 3-D constellation card to take home.
Wednesday, June 21
Build up your reading skills with the help of Reading Buddies at the East Los Angeles Library. By reading out loud for 20 minutes with a Reading Buddy, children can strengthen their reading skills. Books are provided to participants.
Join the Summer Book Club at the City Terrace Library. Kids in fourth through seventh grade are invited to strengthen their reading skills through the club. Members of the club will be reading Lawn Boy by Gary Paulsen. Sign up to secure one of the library’s copies of the book.
Time for a booster shot? The county’s Department of Public Health and the County Library system are partnering to bring a free vaccination clinic to the El Camino Real Library. Vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 will be administered to adults and children 6 months and older. No health insurance is required. To make an appointment visit myturn.ca.gov and search by zip code.
Thursday, June 22
Celebrate Pride Month. Adults are invited to learn about the work of American artist Keith Haring at the El Camino Real Library and then create an art piece inspired by his work. The program is part of a series celebrating the contributions and history of the LGBTQ+ community.
• Did we miss your event? Submit it here
👋 Until Next Thursday
That's it for this week. Have a great weekend. To the dads, and those in that role, happy Father's Day.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
