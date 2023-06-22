Hello All!
Summer is officially here and so are the sunny days. Put on your sunblock and enjoy the sunshine. While you do that, take a few minutes to read some news nuggets.
Here we go!
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
❤️ Why I Love East L.A.
Lucille “Lucy” Romero, who retired this week after 43 years as a teacher, is a resident of East L.A., where she was born and raised.
East L.A., she said, has a sense of community, just as it did when she was growing up. Residents organize block parties and share plates of food with neighbors who can’t attend. Neighbors, young and old, look out for each other. If her pet dogs manage to leave Romero’s home, her neighbors help her get them back to her house.
Romero’s neighbors, who refer to her as la maestra, keep an eye on her home when she travels and if they don’t see her will stop by and ask if she’s okay, being careful to not be intrusive.
“There is a sense of cooperative living, but also one of live and let live,” she said.
Read more about Romero in today’s Notebook section.
❤️ What do you love about East L.A.? Reply to this email with your thoughts.
Summer Dreams Art & Music Festival to Benefit Roosevelt High School Scholars
• Saturday, June 24
Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at East Los Angeles College. The inaugural event will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. All attendees must be 21 and over.
💡 Good to Know
Guaranteed income for former foster youth
Do you know a young adult who was in foster care and could use some extra money as they work to become financially stable?
Breathe, the county’s guaranteed income program, is now accepting applications.
Breathe will provide 200 former foster youth who are 21 to 23 years old $1,000 a month for two years to help them gain financial footing in life. This is part of a pilot program county officials would like to expand in the future.
Applications are due at 11:59 p.m. July 3.
For an application, eligibility requirements and additional program information click or tap here.
🗒️ Notebook
East L.A.'s new top cop comes into public view
The new captain of the Sheriff’s Department East L.A. station will be the guest speaker at next week's meeting of the East Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce.
This will be one of Captain Brandon Dean’s first community appearances since he was appointed to head the station in late spring.
Dean previously was a captain in the Narcotics Bureau's detective division and also worked in the Homicide Bureau. He replaced Capt. Pilar Chavez, who was transferred after the L.A. Times reported that she was under investigation.
Dean arrives at the station amid growing concern and reports about deputy gangs at the station.
Dean will be the guest speaker at the Chamber’s Wake Up with East L.A. meeting on Tuesday, June 27 at 8 a.m.
The group will meet at East Los Tacos, 4500 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave. For more information or to RSVP, email info@EastLAChamber.com or call 323-263-2005.
Garfield High teacher retires but continues coaching academic decathlon team
She taught science for 43 years at Garfield High School before retiring, but Lucille “Lucy” Romero didn’t cut ties with the school where she spent her entire career, The Eastsider reported. On her first day as a retiree Romero returned to school to start preparing members of Garfield’s Academic Decathlon team for the 2023-2024 academic decathlon season.
Three East L.A. eateries on list of essential Eastside restaurants
Eater-Los Angeles recently updated its list of 15 essential Eastside restaurants and three located in East L.A. made the list.
• Los 5 Puntos - 3300 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave.
• La Azteca - 4538 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave.
• Asadero Chikali - 401 S. Atlantic Blvd.
Eater included Tamales Liliana’s Boyle Heights location, 3448 E. First St., but those interested in cutting down on the driving time need only head to Tamales Liliana’s location at 4629 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave. in East L.A.
🗓️ Things To Do
Thursday, June 22
Celebrate Pride Month. Adults are invited to learn about the work of American artist Keith Haring at the El Camino Real Library and then create an art piece inspired by his work. The program is part of a series celebrating the contributions and history of the LGBTQ+ community.
Friday, June 23
Explore what was once the Vilnius Ghetto in Lithuania. I Often Forget by Jonas Kulikauskas is an exhibition at Cal State L.A.’s Ronald H. Silverman Fine Arts Gallery. The exhibit consists of photographs that explore topics that include history, conflicts, resistance and trauma related to the Holocaust, ethnic nationalism and cultural desecration. The exhibition is ongoing until July 7.
Saturday, June 24
Shop for fresh produce and other food products, along with locally produced crafts and artisanal items while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Sunday, June 25
Watch the night sky light up. Head out to the East L.A. Civic Center, 4801 East Third St., for a free fireworks show, resource fair and concert. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes food vendors and a kids’ zone. Information: 323-260-2360.
Monday, June 26
Build up your reading skills with the help of Reading Buddies at the East Los Angeles Library. By reading out loud for 20 minutes with a Reading Buddy, children can strengthen their reading skills. Books are provided to participants.
Play games old and new at the East Los Angeles Library. Teens can spend some time playing Nintendo Switch and games that include MarioKart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Those looking for something different can try out some classic board games.
Tuesday, June 27
Take in art with political themes. A group of East Los Angeles College political science students created a series of art pieces using various print techniques to express diverse perspectives and creativity. The exhibit at the Vincent Price Art Museum on the ELAC campus is part of the Classroom-In-Residence program. The exhibition is ongoing until July 22.
Start getting your child ready for school at the El Camino Real Library with the help of books, songs, rhymes, and movement.
Friday, June 30
Enjoy an evening concert. The Susie Hansen Latin Band will offer a free concert at Eugene A. Obregon Park as part of the Parks After Dark summer program. The two-hour program begins at 6 p.m. at the park, 4021 First St., and will include dance music ranging from salsa and cumbia to bolero and bachata. Information: 323-260-2344
👋 Until Next Thursday
That's it for this week. Have a great Thursday and an even better weekend.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
