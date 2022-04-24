Indiana and Dennison map

East Los Angeles -- A man in his 40s was fatally wounded in a Saturday night shooting, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 11:10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Indiana and Dennison streets, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

The victim, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower torso, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

