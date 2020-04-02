East Los Angeles -- A hospital is seeking public help to identify a woman with dementia so they can reunite her with her family.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel found the woman asking for help on March 15 about 3 p.m. in the 4400 block of Sheila Street, near the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Commerce, according to Jason Carney, chief nursing officer for East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital.

He said the hospital "is making a concerted effort to ensure that this patient is reunited with her family and transferred to a safe environment, especially in light of growing concerns with COVID-19 patient surge."

The woman is described as 60 to 70 years old, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 132 pounds, with hazel eyes, gray hair and a light complexion. Her primary language is English, but she speaks some Spanish, as well, according to Carney.

She responded to the name Isabel when she was admitted, and the paramedics provided the hospital staff with the name "Dominique Isabel," but she was not carrying any form of identification and has also given other names when questioned about her identify, Carney said.

Anyone with information about the woman is encouraged to contact Carney at 323-430-3326.