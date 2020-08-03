East Los Angeles -- One man was detained today following the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman, the L.A. Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies responding to a call of a person down found the woman dead inside a home in the 700 block of south Hillview Avenue at about 11:30 am, said an LASD statement.

The victim appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male resident from the home was being detained at East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station pending further investigation.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).