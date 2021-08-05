East Los Angeles - A man was found shot to death last night -- the fourth fatal shooting in less than a month in East L.A.
Detectives were sent to the 4300 block of Floral Drive at 12:02 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Information on the man's identity was not immediately available.
No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was released.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS
The other recent fatal shootings:
• Sunday, Aug. 1: 33-year-old Jimmie Mercadel was shot and killed in the 1200 block of South McDonnell Avenue.
• Friday, July 16: A man in his 40s was fatally shot in the 900 block of South Bonnie Beach Place.
• Sunday July 11: A man was killed in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard.
