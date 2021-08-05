4300 Floral Drive

Google Maps

East Los Angeles - A man was found shot to death last night -- the fourth fatal shooting in less than a month in East L.A.

Detectives were sent to the 4300 block of Floral Drive at 12:02 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Information on the man's identity was not immediately available.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was released.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS

The other recent fatal shootings:

Sunday, Aug. 1: 33-year-old Jimmie Mercadel was shot and killed  in the 1200 block of South McDonnell Avenue.

 Friday, July 16:  A man in his 40s was fatally shot in the 900 block of South Bonnie Beach Place.

 Sunday July 11:  A man was killed in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments