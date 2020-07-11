East Los Angeles -- A man was shot and killed Friday night, authorities said.

It's the 10th homicide of the year in East L.A. and comes about two weeks after a man was found fatally wounded at the scene of a crash.

In Friday's shooting, deputies responded to the 1200 block of South Augusta Avenue, near the Long Beach (710) and Santa Ana (5) freeways, at about 9:30 p.m. and found the victim.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Deputy James Nagao of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A suspect description was not immediately available. The name of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to coroner's officials.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.