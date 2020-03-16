East Los Angeles -- A woman was wounded in a shooting Sunday night, authorities said today.
The shooting was reported at 7:13 p.m. in the 600 block of Ditman Avenue, according to Sgt. M. Castro of the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station.
The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was last reported undergoing surgery, he said.
Her condition was not immediately known, nor were there details about the assailant, he said.
