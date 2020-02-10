East Los Angeles -- The suspect of a double shooting remains at large this morning after a SWAT team surrounded a house for nearly seven hours last night and authorities shut down Cesar Chavez Avenue.
The SWAT team was called at 10:35 p.m. Sunday to the residence in the 3500 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.
The man was spotted in an alley by deputies at about 8:45 p.m., just before he ran into the residence. He fit the description of a suspect in the shooting of two men that happened several hours earlier and nearly a mile away at Marianna and Eastern avenues, Koerner said. The victims were hospitalized with wounds not believed life-threatening, he said.
But the suspect was not inside after deputies entered the residence, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
They searched the neighborhood and he wasn't found, leading to the Tweet about the neighborhood being safe, she said.
The Sheriff's Enforcement Bureau announced at 3:32 a.m. that the operation had concluded, that Cesar Chavez Avenue was reopened and the "neighborhood safe."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.