East Los Angeles -- The suspect of a double shooting remains at large this morning after a SWAT team surrounded a house for nearly seven hours last night and authorities shut down Cesar Chavez Avenue.

The SWAT team was called at 10:35 p.m. Sunday to the residence in the 3500 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

The man was spotted in an alley by deputies at about 8:45 p.m., just before he ran into the residence. He fit the description of a suspect in the shooting of two men that happened several hours earlier and nearly a mile away at Marianna and Eastern avenues, Koerner said. The victims were hospitalized with wounds not believed life-threatening, he said.

But the suspect was not inside after deputies entered the residence, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

They searched the neighborhood and he wasn't found, leading to the Tweet about the neighborhood being safe, she said.

The Sheriff's Enforcement Bureau announced at 3:32 a.m. that the operation had concluded, that Cesar Chavez Avenue was reopened and the "neighborhood safe."