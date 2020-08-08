East Los Angeles - Officials today released the name of a 43- year-old man who was fatally wounded in an allegedly gang-related shooting while he was walking his dog in East Los Angeles.

The victim was identified as Oscar Moreno Gomez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Deputies responded to the 900 block of South Rowan Avenue, near Whittier Boulevard, at about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday and located Gomez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They immediately began CPR on him and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

An investigation determined Gomez was walking his dog when someone walked up to him and shot him several times before running off, the department said.

Sheriff's investigators believe the shooting is gang-related but said the victim was not a gang member.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

The fatal shooting was the second of the week in East L.A., where a dozen people have been killed this year.

On Monday, authorities found a woman shot to death inside a home in the 700 block of S. Hillview Avenue. The victim's 23-year-old boyfriend was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder.