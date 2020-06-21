East Los Angeles -- The coroner Saturday released the name of a man fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle last week.

Jesus Bustamante was 35, the coroner's office said. His city of residence was not available.

Deputies responded to a gunshot victim call in the 5800 block of Ferguson Drive, between Atlantic Boulevard and Garfield Avenue, about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday and found Bustamante in the driver's seat of a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the department said.

No information was available on the suspect or suspects.