East Los Angeles -- The coroner Saturday released the name of a man fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle last week.
Jesus Bustamante was 35, the coroner's office said. His city of residence was not available.
Deputies responded to a gunshot victim call in the 5800 block of Ferguson Drive, between Atlantic Boulevard and Garfield Avenue, about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday and found Bustamante in the driver's seat of a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the department said.
No information was available on the suspect or suspects.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.