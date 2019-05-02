EAST LOS ANGELES -- County officials are looking to solve the parking crunch in City Terrace and unincorporated East Los Angeles, where finding a space can be frustratingly difficult.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal this week to look into placing special parking districts in dense portions of unincorporated East Los Angeles, with an eye toward creating metered parking and public lots along commercial corridors. Ticket revenues would be reinvested in the area.

The county Department of Public Works is also considering recommendations in City Terrace to add more red curbs and more “No Parking” signs. Supervisor Hilda Solis, whose office has been holding meetings and surveying the community, is also looking to expand the numbers of parking control officers.

About three-fourths of the City Terrace residents surveyed by the office said more parking enforcement could ease their headaches. Narrow streets, lack of driveways and small garages can mean bumper to bumper parking.

Making matters worse, the state recently made it easier for homeowners to add granny flats in a effort to address rising housing cost. But that is also likely to make already dense neighborhoods more crowded. That’s especially a problem in areas where street parking is already tight.

The county board unanimously voted to review the parking enforcement practices and will come back in about six months to review recommendations.