Antonio Jesus Miranda, a 2022 graduate of the school, said teacher James Lotter was called to Principal John Edward Estoesta’s office. When he returned to class, it was to gather his belongings.
“The principal fired the teacher on the spot,” Miranda said.
A Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson said personnel matters are confidential and the district does not comment on them.
Students organized a protest on campus Thursday and held a sit-in Friday to protest what they say is the unfair treatment of their teacher.
Friday morning, a message from the principal went out to parents.
“A group of students walked out of class this morning to participate in a student-led silent demonstration. Students stayed inside the campus and are safe. We ask that you please encourage your child to continue to talk to the school administration about their views and concerns,” the message read.
Although Miranda is now a student at nearby East Los Angeles College, he returned to his alma mater for Thursday’s protest because he and others “want to support our teacher.”
Students are planning to engage in weekly discussions with school administrators to address concerns and scale back protests. They added protests will resume if necessary.
🎒 More Education News
Principal and Superintendent respond to student's murder
El Sereno: The fatal stabbing of Xavier Daniel Chavarin prompted Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Wilson High Principal Gregorio Verberato express their condolences. "On behalf of our entire school community, I want to offer my deepest condolences to those who are impacted by this loss, including the student’s family, friends and teachers,” said Verbera in a message to school families on Sunday, the L.A. Times reported.
On Monday afternoon, Supt. Carvalho stopped to express his condolences to Chavarin's family, who had gathered on the sidewalk where the 17-year-old had been attacked a few blocks from the campus.
Dual-language program recognized
East LA: Ford Boulevard Elementary and Dual Language Academy is one of five schools in the state being recognized for its biliteracy program, L.A. Unified announced. Officials with the California Association for Bilingual Education (CABE) will present the school with its Seal of Excellence School Award at a March 24 banquet. Students in Ford’s program learn in English and Spanish with a goal of being fully bilingual and bicultural when they graduate. This is the first time an L.A. Unified school has been recognized with this award, according to a district news release. L.A. Unified offers 214 dual language programs in seven languages.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
