East Los Angeles --  A man suspected of shooting at sheriff's deputies this afternoon was arrested.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the area of Fisher Street and North Marianna Avenue, near Esteban E. Torres High School, about 4:50 p.m. on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and came under fire as they arrived at the scene, according reports from the department and CBS2.

