EAST LOS ANGELES -- Authorities today circulated a photo of a 17- year-old boy who went missing Thursday from his home in East Los Angeles.

Christian Medrano

Christian Medrano

 Courtesy L.A. Sheriff's Department

Christian Medrano was last seen about 2 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 4700 block of Hammel Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Medrano was described as a 6-feet tall, 200-pound Latino male with curly brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweater, black pants and carrying a blue leather backpack.

The sheriff's East Los Angeles station Detective Bureau asked anyone with information regarding Medrano's whereabouts to call them at 323-264-4151.

Tags

Load comments