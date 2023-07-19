Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
The sheriffs department said the suspect, Sergio Andrew Garcia, fled the scene on a fixie bike.
East Los Angeles -- Authorities sought the public's help to find a man who attacked a woman over the weekend outside her home.
Sergio Andrew Garcia, 21, allegedly assaulted the woman on Saturday at about 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of Fraser Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Detectives released security images of Garcia, described as 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.
"Suspect Garcia suddenly approached the victim from behind, pulled her hair and threw her to the ground," the sheriff's department said in a statement.
According to detectives, Garcia "punched the victim in the face multiple times."
"Suspect Garcia was startled when a nearby citizen began yelling at him," the sheriff's statement said. "The suspect proceeded to punch the victim in the face two additional times prior to fleeing the location on a black (fixed-gear) bicycle."
Rosalina Martinez, 67, told ABC7 that she was cleaning her front yard Saturday around 6 a.m. when she was attacked.
"I didn't know what was going on," she said in Spanish. "I screamed for help when he was punching me."
Neighbors came out and called 911 and the suspect fled.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the sheriff's East Los Angeles station at 323-264-4151. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
