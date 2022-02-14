East Los Angeles - One person was hospitalized following a car-to-car shooting Sunday night, said sheriff's Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The shooting was reported about 8:50 p.m. at Atlantic Boulevard and Verona Street, near the scene where Rams fans were celebrating the team's Super Bowl victory.

The victim's car stopped at Atlantic and Whittier boulevards, where deputies and paramedics were contacted, he said. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital.

The victim's age, gender and extent of injuries were not immediately available.