East Los Angeles -- One person was killed this afternoon in a single-vehicle crash at the border of East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights.
The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Hubbard and South Indiana streets, not far from Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Initial reports to the CHP indicated that the vehicle hit either a pole or a wall.
One person died at the scene, and it was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured, Leslie Lua of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
Southbound Indiana Street was blocked to traffic while officers investigated the fatality.
