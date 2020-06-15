The Los Angeles County library system -- which closed its branches in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic -- has begun offering sidewalk service to patrons who have items on hold at two-dozen libraries, including the East LA branch.

Starting this week, library hold items will be available to be picked up between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following libraries:

-- A C Bilbrew in Los Angeles;

-- Agoura Hills;

-- Angelo M. Iacoboni in Lakewood;

-- Avalon;

-- Baldwin Park;

-- Carson;

-- Claremont Helen Renwick ;

-- Culver City Julian Dixon;

-- Diamond Bar;

-- East Los Angeles;

-- Huntington Park;

-- La Crescenta;

-- Lancaster;

-- Lawndale;

-- Leland R. Weaver in South Gate;

-- Manhattan Beach;

-- Montebello;

-- Norwalk Express;

-- Rosemead;

-- Rowland Heights;

-- Stevenson Ranch;

-- View Park Bebe Moore Campbell in Los Angeles;

-- West Covina;

-- West Hollywood.

Patrons will be asked to call the library when they arrive, and their items will be brought to an outdoor table where customers will pick them up without any direct contact with library staff.

Bookdrops at all 85 of the county's libraries will re-open Monday, with all returned materials set to be quarantined before being re-issued, as recommended by health officials, according to the county library system.

All due dates on library items already checked out have been extended to July 15, with due dates on new items following standard borrowing schedules.

Libraries operated in the City of Los Angeles, however, are not offering pick-up service.

"We are all eager to welcome back our patrons as soon as it's safe to do so," Los Angeles Public Library spokesperson Peter Persic told The Eastsider. "At this moment, the city has not identified a date for reopening city libraries. However, Library staff is working on a reopening plan for the time when city libraries are allowed to reopen."

The county's public library system was closed to the public March 14, with customers initially allowed to pick up items on hold in the lobbies of nearly half of the libraries. The libraries were subsequently completely closed as a result of the ongoing pandemic.