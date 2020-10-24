I'm very sad to report the death of Aurelio Jose Barrera, a talented and dedicated photographer who contributed numerous photos to the Eastsider over the past decade. Most were from East Los Angeles, where he lived with his family.
Jose died on Tuesday after suffering a fall, said his wife, Lorena.
The rooftop rooster figure atop the Al Salam Polleria greets the dawn in East L.A. Thanks to Aurelio Jose Barrera for sharing the photo. You can also share your Eastside neighborhood photos by submitting them here.
LOS ANGELES, CA -- March 30, 2010 -- From left, Cub Scout Jonathan Ruiz, 10, CPO David Jimenez, Congresswoman Judy Chu, LA City Councilman José Huizar, Cub Scout Andrew Ruiz, 7, and PFC Timothy Veloz were the first watch at the 24-hour patriotic vigil at the Mexican All Wars Memorial at Cinco Puntos in Los on Sunday March 30, 2010. 63rd Annual Memorial Day observance and Commemoration of Medal of Honor Recipient PFC Eugene Obregon USMC. The event includes a 24-hour patriotic vigil at the Mexican All Wars Memorial at Cinco Puntos (Intersection of Lorena, Indiana, and Chavez) in Los Angeles. PHOTO BY AURELIO JOSE BARRERA
Aztec dancer with incense during the Chicano Moratorium 50th anniversary.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
Demonstrators marched to the East Los Angeles Sheriff's station as deputies looked on. June 7, 2020.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
A wasp pays a visit to an East LA cactus flower. Thanks to Aurelio Jose Barrera for the photo.
You can share your East LA photos by submitting them here. Have any historic family photos from East LA? We would love to show those, too.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
An American flag planted in the Serbian United Benevolent Society Cemetery in East Los Angeles.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
A public service message written in chalk on an East L.A. sidewalk.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
A Red Admiral Butterfly pays a visit to a backyard in East L.A. Thanks to Aurelio Jose Barrera for sharing the photo.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
The Grab & Go Center at Garfield High in East L.A. is distributing food while schools are closed during the coronavirus outbreak.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
A rooster amid the tombstones at the Serbian Cemetery in East Los Angeles
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
The rooftop rooster figure atop the Al Salam Polleria greets the dawn in East L.A. Thanks to Aurelio Jose Barrera for sharing the photo. You can also share your Eastside neighborhood photos by submitting them here.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
Celebrating Three Kings Day in East L.A.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
A lone bike rider roams the hills of Ascot Hills Park on a gray day. Thanks to Aurelio Jose Barrera for sharing the photo.
By Aurelio Jose Barrera
Aurelio Jose Barrera spotted this Mercedes Benz-inspired golf cart parked on Eagle Street near Gerhart Avenue in East Los Angeles.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
Picasa
Sunflowers in bloom in an East LA garden
Photos by Aurelio Jose Barrera
Serbian Cemetery
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
LOS ANGELES, CA -- March 30, 2010 -- From left, Cub Scout Jonathan Ruiz, 10, CPO David Jimenez, Congresswoman Judy Chu, LA City Councilman José Huizar, Cub Scout Andrew Ruiz, 7, and PFC Timothy Veloz were the first watch at the 24-hour patriotic vigil at the Mexican All Wars Memorial at Cinco Puntos in Los on Sunday March 30, 2010. 63rd Annual Memorial Day observance and Commemoration of Medal of Honor Recipient PFC Eugene Obregon USMC. The event includes a 24-hour patriotic vigil at the Mexican All Wars Memorial at Cinco Puntos (Intersection of Lorena, Indiana, and Chavez) in Los Angeles. PHOTO BY AURELIO JOSE BARRERA
Aurelio Jose Barrera
Church members delivered handmade tamales to the homeless of East LA on Thanksgiving morning, 2015.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
Selena Fest
Aurelio Jose Barrera
Security guard stationed in front of East L.A. Nike store.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.