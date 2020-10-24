I'm very sad to report the death of Aurelio Jose Barrera, a talented and dedicated photographer who contributed numerous photos to the Eastsider over the past decade. Most were from East Los Angeles, where he lived with his family.

Jose died on Tuesday after suffering a fall, said his wife, Lorena.

He was veteran journalist, who in the early 1980s, was part of a team at the L.A. Times that worked on a Pulitzer Prize-winning series on L.A. Latinos.

After a lengthy career at the Times, he generously contributed his photos to the Eastsider in between shuttling kids to school and delivering food to the homeless on his bike.

I will miss his early morning texts with East LA street scenes and other news. R.I.P., Jose.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher | The Eastsider