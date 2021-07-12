5700 Whittier

East Los Angeles - A man was fatally wounded in a Sunday night shooting on Whittier Boulevard, authorities said today.

The shooting was reported at 11:23 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.

Arriving deputies found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, Koerner said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, he said.

The man's name was not released pending notification of relatives.

No further information was immediately available, Koerner said.

Homicide detectives were at the crime scene looking for witnesses and evidence, he said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

