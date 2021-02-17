Welcome to East LA Weekly

Puede leer una versión en español de este boletín aquí.

East LA Scene

The mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery was built in the 1930s.

Garfield graduate leads team supervising Rover landing

This week’s scheduled landing on Mars of the Perseverance Rover should be a source of pride to Garfield Bulldogs. The team supervising the spacecraft's Ingenuity Helicopter and other on board instruments is led by an East LA native who took advanced math with famed teacher Jaime Escalante at Garfield. In November, 47-year old Sergio Valdez, an engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, told The Eastsider this will be the first time the space agency attempts “to demonstrate powered flight on another planet.”

Perseverance’s landing is scheduled for Thursday at 12:55 pm; live coverage will begin at 11:15 am on NASA TV. In an unprecedented move, NASA will air “Juntos perseveramos,” the agency’s first ever Spanish-language show for a planetary landing. An overview of the mission to Mars, it will highlight the role Valdez and other Latino NASA professionals have had in the rover’s success.

COVID RESOURCES/UPDATE

LA in the ‘home stretch’

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to decline, county health officials Tuesday urged residents to continue to wear face masks and maintain social distancing, saying the region is in the "home stretch" but needs to reach the finish line.

Here are the latest East LA numbers:

• 13 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

• A total of 24,184 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

• In the last seven days, 17 new deaths were reported. Total number of deaths is now 340.

Solís launches Economic Aid Program

East LA Individuals, families and small businesses who have been severely impacted by the pandemic may apply for a portion of a $750,000 Economic Aid Program launched last week by county supervisor Hilda Solís. In East LA, funds will be distributed by InnerCity Struggle. Individuals and families applying must have household incomes that qualify as “very low” by federal standards. Street vendors and “tienditas” are among microbusinesses and very small businesses that qualify. Those interested should call InnerCity Struggle directly at (323) 823-1295.

NOTITAS/NEWS BRIEFS

Blood drive in ELA

An open-space blood drive will be held Friday, from 11 am to 5 pm, at Alma Family Services, 3218 Wabash Ave. As part of a new policy by the Red Cross, all blood donations will be tested for COVID antibodies. Appointments are required; candidates should enter code AlmaELA at redcrossblood.org. On Friday, donors may streamline the process by entering health history online. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

Scholarships for ELAC disabled students

Young adults with intellectual disabilities going to college are encouraged to apply for a scholarship in memory of Antonio Morán, an East LA man who attended East Los Angeles College for three semesters, was a member of its Disabled Student Center and volunteered at Salazar Park until his passing in 2012. This year, the fund administered by Designated Exceptional Services for Independence (D.E.S.I.), a nonprofit that empowers Eastside people with intellectual disabilities, will hand out five, $1,000 scholarships. Applicants must be enrolled for courses in the Spring semester and submit an essay about their decision to pursue a degree. Applications are due April 16 and can be submitted here.

Prepared food vendors wanted back at farmers market

A petition seeking to ask the county to allow prepared food vendors to return to farmers markets in East LA and other county regions is about 150 signatures shy of reaching a 1,500 goal. Organized by the Eastmont Community Center, the certified farmer’s market at the East Los Angeles Civic Center reopened in January and is open Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm. Petition proponents say Los Angeles is the only California county to ban prepared food at markets and that their absence has put an extra financial strain on organizers.

CRIME/SAFETY

Authorities seek missing East LA man

The Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating Christopher Brian López, a 20-year-old man who was reported missing by his family. He was last seen Saturday at 11 p.m. on the 3900 block of East 6th Street, near Rowan Ave. Elementary School.

The missing man is described as being 5’05” tall and weighing 165 pounds. He wears his long black hair in a ponytail and has brown eyes and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with security patches and khaki pants. Anyone with information should call (323) 890-5500 – or (800) 222-8477 if calling anonymously.

