In this issue, a look at the rich history to be found at the Chicano Resource Center. East L.A renters can still apply for rent relief. And "Born in East LA" turns 33. Puede leer una versión en español de este boletín aquí.

We welcome your feedback.

Antonio Mejías-Rentas, Editor | East LA Weekly

Chicano Resource Center holds invaluable collection

For anyone doing research on Chicano history and culture, the go-to place is the East Los Angeles branch of the County Library.

That’s the home of the Chicano Resource Center, which holds a wide collection of books, periodicals, photographs and other media, not only on the Chicano Movement but on a wide range of topics including immigration, art and the history of Mexico.

It’s used by documentary filmmakers, university professors, high school students and proud Mexican-American families.

“You can bring your kids in there and teach them about their past and who they are,” says Daniel Hernandez, the center’s librarian.

The center was created in 1976 at the urging of a children’s librarian who had a personal collection of materials. When the East LA branch moved to more spacious facilities in 2004, it allotted a dedicated section for the center.

“It was a big improvement,” says Hernandez, 55, who has been the center’s librarian since 2006. The space provided proper storage and shelving, plus ample seating and studying space for researchers. “And it represented an ability for us to expand our collection.”

That collection includes unique, hard-to-find materials: Spanish- and English-language newspapers on microfilm, dating as far back as the 1800s; periodicals, including a rare, full collection of “La Raza,” an important journal of the Chicano movement; reference and circulation copies of books, including a growing collection of fiction and poetry that now includes Central American authors.

The center also has clippings and articles from over 700 topics, folders on Gloria Molina or East Los Angeles history, for instance.

The center is especially useful for those studying the Chicano Moratorium march of August 29, 1970. Hernandez said there hasn't been a noticeable increase in research leading up to this year’s 50th anniversary. That’s because the moratorium is a constant subject of study for the center’s users.

In time for the anniversary, the library created a special Chicano Moratorium website with a list of recommended books and films in the library’s catalog. Included is a video conversation between Hernández and a peer advocate from the My Brother’s Keeper initiative about the impact of the Moratorium.

For several months, the library has been closed to visitors because of coronavirus. But its circulating materials are available through a sidewalk pickup program. For advanced scholars requiring data from non-circulating materials, Hernandez is able to go into the collection and gather the information himself.

Hernandez, the son of Cuban immigrants, is proud of the programming the center has developed. Running the center, he said, has provided an invaluable look into a special neighborhood.

“I learned to value East Los Angeles on the job, that's for sure,” says Hernandez, who now produces poetry readings, recitals and other programs online. The "neighborhood is so remarkable.”

East LA Scene

COVID RESOURCES/UPDATES

New cases on a downward slope

An unusually low number of new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday is due to a lack of reports from a large lab, health authorities said. Still, county health officials are optimistic that downward trends seen in the last weeks will continue.

Here are the latest numbers for East LA:

19 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 5,417 cases have been reported in the community.

In the last seven days, three new deaths were reported. Total number of deaths is now 82.

Still time to apply for rent relief

Applications are being taken through Aug. 31 for a $100 million relief program for East L.A. tenants unable to pay their rents because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Operated by the county Development Authority (LACDA), the program intends to assist between 8,000 to 9,000 families with CARES Act funds.

The program is open to all county residents except those who live in the City of Los Angeles, which receives its own CARES Act funds. Go here for more rent relief information.

NOTITAS/NEWS BRIEFS

Taiwan donates masks to East LA hospital

The Los Angeles Community Hospital in East Los Angeles was one of three county medical facilities that shared a donation of 50,000 medical-grade face masks from the government of Taiwan this month.

The masks were handed over by members of the Taiwanese-American Chamber of Commerce Los Angeles (TACCLA) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, at a ceremony in the East Los Angeles hospital on Aug. 13

Masks will be shared with Los Angeles Community hospitals in Norwalk and Bellflower.

Preliminary hearing being held for La Luz del Mundo ‘apostle’

Photographs and videos seized from the phone belonging to the leader of a Mexican megachurch accused of raping minors and possessing child pornography are being used as evidence in his court hearing.

Naason Joaquin Garcia was carrying his iPhone and iPad when he was arrested last June at Los Angeles International Airport, the Los Angeles Times reported. The preliminary hearing, which is being held in Los Angeles Superior Court, is expected to continue for about another week.

Garcia is the self-proclaimed apostle of the La Luz del Mundo church, which has a branch in East Los Angeles. Many of the crimes allegedly involved minors who worshiped at the church, which is on First Street near Arizona Ave. Some of the crimes are alleged to have taken place at the church office and at Garcia’s home near the church, The Times said.

Garcia has maintained his innocence and his lawyers have said they look forward to clearing his name in court.

‘Born in East LA’ turns 33

This week marks the 33rd anniversary of a comedy film that put the neighborhood’s name in marquees around the world.

“Born in East LA” was released on Aug. 21, 1987 and was relatively successful at the box office, making a respectable $17.36 million in U.S. theaters alone.

The film is inspired by a parody version of the Bruce Springsteen hit “Born in the USA” recorded by the comedy duo of Cheech & Chong, but marked Cheech Marín’s artistic separation from his partner Tommy Chong.

The film won a major award at the Havana Film Festival, and cemented Marin’s reputation with the Latino community. The actor went on to become a major collector and presenter of Chicano art.

CRIME/SAFETY

Cooling center to remain open this week

As temperatures soared in many parts of LA County this week, authorities said they were extending hours at its cooling center at Salazar Park, which will remain open through Friday and impose social distancing guidelines. New hours at Salazar Park, at 3864 Whittier Blvd, will be 12 pm to 6 pm.

Sheriff says he will crackdown on Banditos clique

Saying he has zero tolerance toward alleged deputy cliques, most notably in the East Los Angeles station, Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he intends to suspend or terminate more than two dozen deputies involved in a brawl at a 2018 off-duty event.

"I'm adopting a zero-tolerance policy," Villanueva said, noting that a comprehensive investigation of the groups' existence and an aggressive stance is being taken against deputy subgroups and cliques accused of glorifying an aggressive style of policing.

The 2018 brawl at Kennedy Hall on Atlantic Boulevard involved alleged members of the notorious Banditos clique at the East Los Angeles station.

Villanueva said there's little evidence to support claims that groups of deputies are behaving as gangs or hurting the public. He emphasized that the alleged groups are more often victimizing their fellow deputies. Either way, he said such misconduct will no longer be tolerated.

Woman dies in East LA freeway crash

The coroner’s office has identified the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash last weekend on the Long Beach (710) Freeway as 21-year-old Rosa Valdez, of Montebello.

On Aug. 15, Highway Patrol officers were dispatched at 5:14 a.m. to the southbound freeway, south of Third Street, in response to reports of a solo-vehicle accident involving a black 2003 GMC, the California Highway Patrol reported.

CHP officers said the woman was lying dead on the Third Street off-ramp. She suffered from “blunt force head trauma,” according to the coroner’s report.

Thanks for reading the East LA Weekly!

Puede leer una versión en español de este boletín aquí

Puede leer una versión en español de este boletín aquí

See you next week!

Antonio Mejías-Rentas