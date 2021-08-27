East Los Angeles - The neighborhood farmers market won't be at the usual spot in the East L.A. Civic Center for awhile.

For the next six Saturdays, it will take place instead next to the landmark arch at Whittier Boulevard and Kern Street. The market should be easy to spot, since it’ll be about twice as big as usual.

This is all part of an effort to bring more local spending to East L.A. merchants, vendors and small businesses. Called the Shop East L.A. campaign, the program is backed by L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis and the East Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce.

"My hope is that through the Shop East L.A. campaign, we can bring greater foot traffic and increased economic opportunities by highlighting the cultural touchpoints that make East Los Angeles unique," said Solis.

It will also feature live entertainment, COVID-19 vaccinations, health screenings of various kinds (blood pressure, glucose levels, cholesterol), a children’s craft zone, and a section called Flavor of East L.A. - an outdoor seating area with 35 vendors of locally crafted artisanal foods and goods.

In the style of our times, the month-and-a-half-long change of address is being called a pop-up experience.

The entertainment program kicks off this Saturday with the Garfield High School Marching Band, ballet folkloric with Folklor La Morenita, and Ana Gabriel cover songs with Twixxy. Musical acts in subsequent weeks will include Afro-Latin fusion with Yuka from Buyepongo, Ethio-Latino beats with El Domingo, guitarist David Holguin, Latin jazz with the Flamenco Souls, a Selena tribute with Amor Prohibido, and Reggae with Quinto Sol.

The first two weeks will also feature artwork from local residents.

Free parking is available at the East Los Angeles Civic Center. El Sol Shuttle will provide free transit services during market hours.

The farmers market will return to its regular spot at the Civic Center in October.