Whittier Boulevard Arch

East Los Angeles - The neighborhood farmers market won't be at the usual spot in the East L.A. Civic Center for awhile.

For the next six Saturdays, it will take place instead next to the landmark arch at Whittier Boulevard and Kern Street. The market should be easy to spot, since it’ll be about twice as big as usual.

This is all part of an effort to bring more local spending to East L.A. merchants, vendors and small businesses. Called the Shop East L.A. campaign, the program is backed by L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis and the East Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce. 

"My hope is that through the Shop East L.A.  campaign, we can bring greater foot traffic and increased economic opportunities by highlighting the cultural touchpoints that make East Los Angeles unique," said Solis. 

It will also feature live entertainment, COVID-19 vaccinations, health screenings of various kinds (blood pressure, glucose levels, cholesterol), a children’s craft zone, and a section called Flavor of East L.A. - an outdoor seating area with 35 vendors of locally crafted artisanal foods and goods.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

In the style of our times, the month-and-a-half-long change of address is being called a pop-up experience.

The entertainment program kicks off this Saturday with the Garfield High School Marching Band, ballet folkloric with Folklor La Morenita, and Ana Gabriel cover songs with Twixxy. Musical acts in subsequent weeks will include Afro-Latin fusion with Yuka from Buyepongo, Ethio-Latino beats with El Domingo, guitarist David Holguin, Latin jazz with the Flamenco Souls, a Selena tribute with Amor Prohibido, and Reggae with Quinto Sol.

The first two weeks will also feature artwork from local residents.

Free parking is available at the East Los Angeles Civic Center. El Sol Shuttle will provide free transit services during market hours.

The farmers market will return to its regular spot at the Civic Center in October.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments