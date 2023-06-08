Hello All!
❤️ Why I Love East L.A.
Without a doubt, Leahmarie Richardson(cq), Garfield High School’s student body president, loves East L.A.
East L.A. is a place that recognizes the accomplishments of others, she said.
“Everyone in this community can come together and celebrate an event or a person. They celebrate each other,” said Richardson, 18. She will graduate June 12 and will be heading off to San Diego where she'll attend U.C. San Diego to major in education.

📢 News
McDonald’s employees protest
Workers from the McDonald’s at 3868 E. Third St. have organized protests to call attention to management’s treatment of employees who are sick or recovering from injuries, The Daily News reported. In addition to protesting, employees filed a complaint May 31 with state officials involving the case of co-worker Bertha Montes who died in April. Montes was visibly ill when she told a manager she needed to go home but was pressured to remain at work for three hours, employees claim.
Supervisors authorize bike riding on sidewalks
The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to amend the county’s vehicle and traffic codes to allow bike riders to travel legally on sidewalks East Los Angeles and other unincorporated parts of the county, KTLA reported. The move is intended to help reduce fatalities involving bicycle riders on county roadways and to make it possible for people to ride a bike without being cited by law enforcement.
An L.A. Times analysis found that residents of color living in less affluent neighborhoods are more likely to be stopped by law enforcement and cited for riding on sidewalks. These neighborhood frequently lack bike lanes.
💡 Good to Know
Summer aquatics programs begin Monday
Pull out the swimwear because L.A. County’s pools are about to open.
The county’s aquatics programs open Monday, according to a spokesman with the L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation.
Aquatics programs are available at Atlantic Avenue, Belvedere, City Terrace, Obregon and Salazar parks in East L.A.
Programs include recreational swimming, swimming lessons, water exercise, team water activities and more. For more information on programs and how to sign up visit the county’s website at parks.lacounty.gov/aquatics.
🗒️ Notebook
East L.A. Women’s Center named state nonprofit of the year
The East Los Angeles Women’s Center announced that Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo named the organization 2023 Nonprofit of the Year. The center advocates for survivors of sexual, domestic and intimate partner violence and their families. In addition, the center works with those affected by HIV/AIDS and homelessness.
East L.A. Farmers Market among the county's best
TimeOut.com has published a list of the 20 best farmers’ markets in the county and the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market made the list. The East L.A. market includes stands stocked with fresh produce from Southern California farmers, stands selling prepared foods and an assortment of one-of-a-kind crafts and other artisanal products.
The market is open every Saturday morning at the East Los Angeles Civic Center.
🗓️ Things To Do
Thursday, June 8
Learn to code with the help of Ozobots at the East Los Angeles Library. This is a STEM program that uses Ozobots, small robots, to introduce teens to the world of coding.
Saturday, June 10
Shop for fresh produce and other food products, along with locally produced crafts while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Tuesday, June 13
Learn about the African American traditions and quilt making. Create quilt patches using paper, markers and other materials at the El Camino Real Library as part of a series linked to Juneteenth.
Go back to the '80s by taking part in the Summer Discovery Program at the East Los Angeles Library. The summer program kicks off with an event that revisits stories and crafts from the 1980s.
Wednesday, June 14
Paint and relax. Adults of skill levels will learn painting techniques at the Anthony Quinn Library and then create a painting they will take home. Supplies will be provided.
Thursday, June 15
Take in a puppet show at the Anthony Quinn Library. The Reluctant Dragon Puppet Show launches the Summer Discovery Program. The performance, by Luce Puppet Co., brings together a dragon poet, a farmboy and a confused knight partner to give their small town a happy ending.
Enjoy an evening concert. The Susie Hansen Latin Band will offer a free concert at City Terrace Park as part of the Parks After Dark summer program. The two-hour program begins at 6:30 p.m. at the park, 1126 N. Hazard Ave. The concert will offer dance music for every taste including salsa, cumbia, merengue, cha cha cha, bolero, charanga and bachata.
Saturday, June 17
Pray for Dad. Calvary Cemetery and Mortuary will celebrate a special Father’s Day rosary that will be held virtually and in-person.
Tuesday, June 20
Familiarize yourself with the stars. Find out what constellations are at the El Camino Real Library and then create a 3-D constellation card to take home.
