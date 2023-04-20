Hello All!
From weddings to funerals and chairs to Tupperware, Leon's Flowers & Party Supply appears to have everything you need.
Concerns expressed over deputy gangs
Families who lost loved ones in encounters with sheriff deputies involved in deputy gangs expressed anger and frustration during the Civilian Oversight Commission's recent town hall meeting, the L.A. Times reported. At the session held at the East Los Angeles Service Center, some members questioned whether it’s possible to resolve a decades-old problem. Lawsuits have been filed alleging the existence of deputy gangs at the East L.A. and other sheriff stations.
Supervisors get first look at proposed $43 billion budget
A proposed $43 billion county budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year includes sizable allocations for homeless services and jail reform, the L.A. Times reported. The budget funds county services, including virtually all the needs of East L.A. But the budget could be affected by a heavy fiscal burden. County Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport told Supervisors the county might have to spend about $3 billion to resolve an estimated 3,000 claims linked to sexual abuse cases at county facilities.
Foodbanks, pantries ready to help those in need
A combination of rising prices and reduced CalFresh emergency allotments are expected to send more people to food banks to fill their kitchen shelves and fridges.
Some people may be able to make do with their CalFresh allocations, but others may need help from their neighborhood food pantries, said David May, spokesman for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
Whatever the numbers show, the Food Bank and its partners will be ready to assist those in need. In East Los Angeles, several sites distribute food as well as diapers and period supplies, including the Guadulpe Food Program on Hammel Street, the Salvation Army on Eastman Avenue and the Door of Hope Ministries on Atlantic Boulevard.
You can find these and other food pantry sites and operating hours at the Find Food Pantry Locator.
Go here if you want to make a financial contribution to the L.A. Regional Food Bank.
Post office renamed in honor of Esteban Torres
Former Congressman Esteban Torres, who represented part of East Los Angeles and a large swath of the San Gabriel Valley, was recognized recently when the West Covina Post Office was renamed in his honor, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported. Torres came to East L.A. with his family when he was 6, according to the Library of Congress. He attended local schools, including Garfield High School.
Best burritos
EaterLA scoured the region from the ocean to the desert in search of the best burritos in the greater Los Angeles area. As a result of this search, two East L.A. spots made it onto the list:
- La Azteca Tortilleria, 4538 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave.
- Lupe’s Burritos #2, 4642 E. Third St.
The Eastsider profiled the owners of La Azteca after their business was added to Michelin's California Bib Gourmand Guide.
Thursday, April 20
Explore how a butterfly travels. In the lead-up to Earth Day, Christopher Yates uses juggling, theater and music to explain the migration of butterflies from Canada to Mexico at the Anthony Quinn Library.
Saturday, April 22
Time to shop. Make your way to the East Los Angeles Farmers Market, and pick up some fresh produce, artisanal products and enjoy entertainment by local talent.
Visit Librería Donceles, an art project and bookstore. Librería Donceles, created by artist and educator Pablo Helguera, addresses the lack of bookstores in Latino communities. The exhibit is at the Vincent Price Art Museum at East Los Angeles College.
Tuesday, April 25
Help your child prepare for school. Smarty Pants Storytime at the Anthony Quinn Library exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to a story, rhymes and songs.
Wednesday, April 26
Learn about some of the insects in our environment with MākMō: Make Your Own Insect and make an insect to take home. At the East Los Angeles Library.
Wednesday, April 26
Take a moment to share your ideas. The Department of Parks and Recreations invites residents and others to a meeting at Belvedere Park. Participants can offer ideas and suggestions on programs and services that could become part of the 2023 Parks After Dark program.
