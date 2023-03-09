Hello All!
Following a few days of sun, another atmospheric river is heading our way bringing with it a soggy Friday and Saturday. But, in the midst of all this wet weather we have something to look forward to on Sunday. Daylight Savings Time begins Sunday and that means increasingly longer days. Below you’ll find some news nuggets that I hope you’ll find informative.
📷 East LA Scene
Students at Garfield High commemorated the 55th anniversary of the East L.A. Chicano Student Walkouts with an assembly that included performances and a panel of guest speakers. Garfield was one of five Eastside campuses from which students walked out in 1968 to protest a number of educational inequities including a lack of adequate educational facilities and educational opportunities.
📢 News
Arrest made in connection to fatal stabbing of City Terrace teen
Following an hours-long standoff in Alhambra, a man with an apparent history of mental health problems was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a pair of stabbings, including the killing of a 17-year-old City Terrace boy who was slain while waiting for his mother outside an El Sereno restaurant, The Eastsider reported. The victim, Xavier Daniel Chavarin, a senior honor student at Wilson High School, died Friday after being stabbed while he was standing outside King Torta restaurant in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard.
Torres High students protest over teacher's release
Students from the East Los Angeles Performing Arts Magnet at Esteban Torres High School participated in two protests, including a sit-in outside the magnet’s administration offices, to protest the dismissal of a beloved teacher, The Eastsider reported.
Report calls deputy gangs a "cancer"
A critical report on deputy gangs within the Sheriff’s Department called them a “cancer” that has to be “excised,” LAist reported. The recently released report was produced by a special counsel appointed by the Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission.
Thief allegedly opens fire while stealing car
CHP is searching for a man who stole a car from an East L.A. residence and then fired shots at a friend of the car’s owner who chased after the thief, KTLA reported.
Fire ravaged Unique Theatre up for sale
Head down the 3600 block of East First Street between Townsend and Rowan, and you’ll find the ghostly remains of the Unique Theatre.
The Art Deco building constructed in the late 1920s served generations of movie-goers before being turned into a dollar store. The structure was nearly destroyed in September 2019 when a fire broke out at the neighboring apartment building under construction.
The building is now up for sale, but officials have vowed to protect its historic sign and marquee.
According to Cinema Treasures, the Unique was one of a dozen movie houses that once operated in East LA in the first half of the 20th century. While the building's original seats, screen, and chandeliers had been preserved, they were hidden away. Today, no movie theaters operating in East LA.
Supervisor Hilda Solis had parts of the building declared a historic landmark last year. The designation included the façade, marquee, blade sign, recessed entry, and lobby but excluded the auditorium and other parts damaged by fire.
The property owner removed an adjacent residence damaged by the fire as well as the failing auditorium walls, Solis said in a statement. Debris contaminated with asbestos has been removed, the sidewalk in front of the theater has been closed, and the county is working with the owner to “restore those portions of the landmark damaged since the designation.”
The theater and additional adjacent parcels along First Street are on the market for $4.5 million, according to a real estate listing.
Whoever buys the building “must restore the landmark to its state at the [time of] designation,” Solis wrote.
Meanwhile, the East Los Angeles Community Corporation is in the final stages of rebuilding the El Nuevo Amanecer apartments next door at First and Rowan streets.
The developer did not respond to repeated calls for comment.
💡 Good to Know
Cannabis meeting set for Monday
L.A. County’s Office of Cannabis Management wants to hear recommendations from residents about cannabis businesses along with social and health equity issues connected to the industry.
A series of in-person listening sessions will take place across the county. The first session is set for 5:30 p.m. March 13 at the East Los Angeles Library. A virtual meeting will take place at noon on March 23.
In November L.A. County voters approved Measure C, which authorizes the County to tax cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas. The county is now developing an equitable commercial cannabis program.
Among the matters to be reviewed will be equity programs, eligibility, resources and services and the potential community reinvestment of revenue generated by taxes on cannabis, said Laura Magallanes, acting deputy director of the County’s Office of Cannabis Management.
The information gathered will then be used to create a baseline for the program.
An equity assessment report containing matters to be discussed at the meeting is available through the County's Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.
🗒️ Notebook
Ford Boulevard Elementary dual language program honored
Ford Boulevard Elementary and Dual Language Academy is one of five California schools recognized for its biliteracy program, The Eastsider reported. The California Association for Bilingual Education will present the Seal of Excellence School Award to Ford officials March 24. Ford’s program prepares students to become fully bilingual and bicultural in English and Spanish by the time they graduate high school.
Two local vendors on list of best al pastor, adobada tacos
East L.A. has all manner of taco establishments serving numerous styles of the tasty food.
L.A. Taco included two local taco vendors in its list of 26 best tacos al pastor, adobada and Arabes in Los Angeles.
Jason’s Tacos, 5851 Whittier Blvd, made the list of al pastor tacos. Tacos Don Cuco, 752 S. Fetterly Ave., made the list under the adobada category.
🗓️ Things To Do
Saturday, March 11
Celebrate International Women’s Day along with National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day with a resource fair starting at 9 a.m. at the East L.A. Civic Center, 4801 E. Third St. Free health screenings, drawings and more.
Sunday, March 12
Celebrate women at the 6th Annual International Women’s Day Rally at Ruben Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd. The event, themed “Ni una mas” (Not one more), honors the efforts of women around the world fighting gender-based violence. The event kicks off at noon and will include a performance by Diosa X.
Tuesday, March 14
Prepare for the big move. The East Los Angeles Library will offer a talk with tips and other information for young adults preparing to move into a place of their own.
Discover the world of science with Rudy’s Radical Science Shows at the City Terrace Library. Learn about physical and chemical reactions through Rudy’s live experiments.
Wednesday, March 15
Read a classic book. The East Los Angeles Library is launching the Classic Book Club for adults. The club will start by reading and discussing John Steinbeck’s ‘Of Mice and Men.”
